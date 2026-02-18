India continued their winning run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a stunning 17-run win over Netherlands in Ahmedabad. Shivam Dube scored a career-best 66 while Varun Chakravarthy struck thrice to clinch victory. It is Suryakumar Yadav and Co's 4th straight win in the tournament.
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube 66, Varun Chakravarthy Star As India Continue T20 WC26 Unbeaten Streak With 17-Run Win
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
