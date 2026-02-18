 Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Returns 'Home', Trains At Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO
Shreyas Iyer has ramped up his preparations for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The Punjab Kings captain, not part of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, has enjoyed a short break before a return to training. Based in Mumbai, Iyer returned to the iconic Shivaji Park, as he readies himself for his second season with the PBKS franchise starting March 26.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

Shreyas Iyer is eyeing big IPL 2026 season and has begun his preparations for the tournament in late March. Not part of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Iyer has switched his attention to the IPL 2026. Shreyas led the Punjab Kings to the final last season and will to go one step further this season.

With that goal in mind, the 31-year-old returned to training. Shreyas was spotted at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park. In a viral video, India's ODI vice-captain waved at the fans as he walked towards a net session. In the nets, Iyer looked at his very best, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground with ease. Shreyas dabbled brute force with pure timing in a long batting session.

Shreyas was called up to the Indian T20I squad after more than 2 years for the IND vs NZ series before the T20 World Cup 2026. Iyer was called in as cover as Tilak Varma underwent surgery for a testicle issue. Shreyas however did not feature in a single game, with Ishan Kishan making it his own at No.3

While out of favour in T20Is, Shreyas Iyer remains a massive part of the Indian set up in the ODIs. He is the vice-captain and a vital cog at No.4.

article-image

Punjab Kings, who brought Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.5 crore, reached the final in IPL 2025. It was only their second final appearance, coming after 11 years. While Punjab did not win, their brand of cricket and Shreyas' leadership caught the eye.

