Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction, RULED OUT Of T20 World Cup 2026

KKR have been dealt with another major blow in the build up to the IPL 2026. Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after a calf muscle strain. KKR had signed the ex-CSK pacer for a whopping ₹18 Crore but he could miss out on the action initially. KKR have already lost Mustafizur Rahman, while Harshit Rana is also recovering from a surgery.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad.

Madushanka was named as a replacement when Pathirana was ruled out after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg during the team’s previous match against Australia on 16 February.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

While it is a massive blow to Sri Lanka, his fitness and recovery will also be monitored by KKR. Coach Abhishek Nayar splashed a whopping ₹18 Crore for the SL pacer to fix their death bowling. Pathirana had spent 3 seasons with Chennai Super Kings but was released after a difficult season last year.

Pathirana's injury compounds further woes for the KKR. The franchise had to release Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's directive and are yet to name a replacement. Indian spearhead Harshit Rana, a retention, underwent knee surgery after a recent injury.