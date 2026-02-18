 'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre Steve Smith Non-Selection Decision
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre Steve Smith Non-Selection Decision

'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre Steve Smith Non-Selection Decision

In a surprising turn at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Iceland Cricket mocked Australia after their early group-stage exit following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Iceland poked fun at Australia’s handling of Steve Smith, flown in late but unused, joking they’d honour him with a statue and free cod.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: Steve Smith/Iceland Cricket/Instagram/X

In a surprising twist at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, minnows Iceland national cricket team took to social media to mock Australia national cricket team following their premature group‑stage exit. Australia’s campaign ended early after losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with a rain‑affected Irish game sealing their fate.

The jab from Iceland Cricket targeted Australia’s controversial handling of veteran batter Steve Smith, who was flown in late as a replacement but was never selected to play in a crucial match. In a now‑viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Iceland joked that the “best thing about the T20 World Cup for Steve Smith was the airport duty‑free,” adding they would honour him with “a statue and a lifetime supply of free cod.”

Read Also
'Indians Vs Indians': Iceland Cricket Takes Dig At India Vs USA ICC T20 C26 Clash As American Squad...
article-image
Read Also
'Mumbai Madhe Rahto Marathi Tar...': Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Interaction With Maharashtrachi...
article-image

Smith’s non‑selection, despite strong form in domestic leagues, raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike, becoming a focal point of criticism after Australia’s shock loss to Sri Lanka. Australia’s early elimination has sparked intense debate over their selection strategy and team management, leaving questions about the future direction of the reigning champions in the shortest format of the game.

'They Are Openly Endorsing...': Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Post About 'Ecstasy' Goes Viral After Italy's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Win

FPJ Shorts
Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH
Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
Elvish Yadav's New Song 'Justin Bieber' Takes Diss On Prince Narula & Maxtern? Rope-Hanging & Slap Scenes Go VIRAL- Watch
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit
'Thank You Mumbai..': French President Emanual Macron Leaves For Delhi To Attend AI Summit

Iceland Cricket once again lit up social media with its trademark wit, sparking laughter across cricket fans worldwide. The tongue-in-cheek post came in reply to the International Cricket Council’s tweet celebrating Italy national cricket team’s historic win against Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Italy recorded a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Thursday in Mumbai, marking their maiden win in just the second game of their debut T20 World Cup campaign. After Nepal was restricted to 123, Italy’s spinners dominated, while brothers Anthony Mosca (62*) and Justin Mosca (60*) forged an unbeaten opening partnership to secure a crushing victory for the Azzurri.

Celebrating the win, the ICC tweeted: “Ecstasy in the Italy camp after their maiden win at the #T20WorldCup.” Iceland Cricket’s response quickly went viral: “So much for the ICC’s anti-drugs stance. Here they are openly endorsing the use of ecstasy by the Italian squad.”

The humorous reply highlights Iceland Cricket’s unique social media style, which blends cricket commentary with cheeky satire, often leaving fans amused and entertained. The post quickly drew attention from followers, further cementing Iceland Cricket’s reputation for clever and irreverent online banter.

This incident demonstrates how the T20 World Cup continues to be a playground not just for cricketing action but also for memorable social media moments that capture global attention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...
Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...
'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre...
'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre...
Jammu & Kashmir Make History By Entering Ranji Trophy Final For First Time In 67 Years
Jammu & Kashmir Make History By Entering Ranji Trophy Final For First Time In 67 Years
Nicolas Otamendi Flaunts Lionel Messi World Cup Tattoo To Wind Up Vinicius Jr During Real Madrid vs...
Nicolas Otamendi Flaunts Lionel Messi World Cup Tattoo To Wind Up Vinicius Jr During Real Madrid vs...
'Earn The Right To Criticise': NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali Urges Fans To Back...
'Earn The Right To Criticise': NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali Urges Fans To Back...