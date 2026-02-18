'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre Steve Smith Non-Selection Decision

Image: Steve Smith/Iceland Cricket/Instagram/X

In a surprising twist at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, minnows Iceland national cricket team took to social media to mock Australia national cricket team following their premature group‑stage exit. Australia’s campaign ended early after losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with a rain‑affected Irish game sealing their fate.

The jab from Iceland Cricket targeted Australia’s controversial handling of veteran batter Steve Smith, who was flown in late as a replacement but was never selected to play in a crucial match. In a now‑viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Iceland joked that the “best thing about the T20 World Cup for Steve Smith was the airport duty‑free,” adding they would honour him with “a statue and a lifetime supply of free cod.”

Smith’s non‑selection, despite strong form in domestic leagues, raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike, becoming a focal point of criticism after Australia’s shock loss to Sri Lanka. Australia’s early elimination has sparked intense debate over their selection strategy and team management, leaving questions about the future direction of the reigning champions in the shortest format of the game.

'They Are Openly Endorsing...': Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Post About 'Ecstasy' Goes Viral After Italy's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Iceland Cricket once again lit up social media with its trademark wit, sparking laughter across cricket fans worldwide. The tongue-in-cheek post came in reply to the International Cricket Council’s tweet celebrating Italy national cricket team’s historic win against Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Italy recorded a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Thursday in Mumbai, marking their maiden win in just the second game of their debut T20 World Cup campaign. After Nepal was restricted to 123, Italy’s spinners dominated, while brothers Anthony Mosca (62*) and Justin Mosca (60*) forged an unbeaten opening partnership to secure a crushing victory for the Azzurri.

Celebrating the win, the ICC tweeted: “Ecstasy in the Italy camp after their maiden win at the #T20WorldCup.” Iceland Cricket’s response quickly went viral: “So much for the ICC’s anti-drugs stance. Here they are openly endorsing the use of ecstasy by the Italian squad.”

The humorous reply highlights Iceland Cricket’s unique social media style, which blends cricket commentary with cheeky satire, often leaving fans amused and entertained. The post quickly drew attention from followers, further cementing Iceland Cricket’s reputation for clever and irreverent online banter.

This incident demonstrates how the T20 World Cup continues to be a playground not just for cricketing action but also for memorable social media moments that capture global attention.