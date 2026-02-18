 Star Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, delighting fans gathered near the iconic landmark. The usually private couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they posed for photos. Their public outing quickly went viral, with admirers sharing videos online and praising their effortless style and charming presence.

Amertha Rangankar
Image: X

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were recently seen at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, drawing attention from fans and onlookers alike. The couple, known for keeping a relatively low public profile, appeared relaxed and cheerful as they were photographed near the historic waterfront landmark.

The couple’s appearance at the Gateway of India stirred excitement among fans, with many sharing videos and reactions on social media. Their casual yet stylish look added to the buzz, as admirers were delighted to catch a glimpse of one of India’s most popular celebrity couples in public.

Whether heading off for another trip or simply enjoying a moment in Mumbai, Kohli and Sharma’s presence at the city landmark was a treat for fans and a reminder of their widespread appeal both on and off the field.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan; Video

Amid their busy schedules and public appearances, cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently took time out for a serene spiritual visit to meet respected spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj in the holy town of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was spotted at the Ashram in Vrindavan, where they respectfully sought blessings. A video of the visit quickly went viral on social media, capturing Kohli and Sharma seated humbly.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram multiple times over the past months, reflecting a consistent focus on faith and spiritual grounding in their personal lives. Despite their fame and hectic schedules, the power couple’s visit underscored their commitment to introspection and inner peace, a message that struck a chord with admirers across the country.

The serene scenes from Vrindavan offered a contrast to the couples’ usually high‑profile lifestyle, highlighting a quieter side of two of India’s most beloved public figures, one rooted in faith, reflection and shared spiritual values.

