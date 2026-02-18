'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash

Image: ICC/X

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced a fresh wave of online criticism during his team’s Group A clash against Namibia at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo after he did not get a chance to bat in the match. With Pakistan at 140/3 in 16 overs, Babar’s tournament woes continued as he has yet to perform well in the competition.

The seasoned batter, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s best batsmen, has struggled for form in the early stages of the World Cup. Fans on social media expressed frustration that Babar has not made an impact with the bat, even when opportunities might have been possible in previous matches.

Despite the online reactions, Pakistan’s innings progressed steadily, with other batters holding the innings together. Still, with the tournament progressing and crucial matches ahead, all eyes will be on Babar Azam to break his drought and deliver the consistent run-scoring that has defined his career.