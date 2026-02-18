 'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced heavy online criticism during the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia in Colombo, as he did not get a chance to bat. With Pakistan at 140/3 in 16 overs, fans expressed frustration over his ongoing poor form, highlighting that he has yet to make a significant impact in the tournament.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced a fresh wave of online criticism during his team’s Group A clash against Namibia at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo after he did not get a chance to bat in the match. With Pakistan at 140/3 in 16 overs, Babar’s tournament woes continued as he has yet to perform well in the competition.

The seasoned batter, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s best batsmen, has struggled for form in the early stages of the World Cup. Fans on social media expressed frustration that Babar has not made an impact with the bat, even when opportunities might have been possible in previous matches.

Netizens flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with memes, questions, and criticism, with many slamming his lack of runs and calling for a spark from Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off
The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off
Sahibzada Farhan Smashes Maiden T20I Century In PAK VS NAM T20 World Cup Clash To Become Leading Run-Scorer
Sahibzada Farhan Smashes Maiden T20I Century In PAK VS NAM T20 World Cup Clash To Become Leading Run-Scorer
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar Welcomes Sunetra Pawar’s CBI Demand, Says Move Came Slightly Late
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar Welcomes Sunetra Pawar’s CBI Demand, Says Move Came Slightly Late

Despite the online reactions, Pakistan’s innings progressed steadily, with other batters holding the innings together. Still, with the tournament progressing and crucial matches ahead, all eyes will be on Babar Azam to break his drought and deliver the consistent run-scoring that has defined his career.

