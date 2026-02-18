 IND VS NED Toss Update: India Batting First After Suryakumar Wins Toss In Ahmedabad, Arshdeep Returns
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to bat first in their final group stage match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue have batted first in all 3 games and will do so against the Netherlands. Arshdeep Singh replaces Kuldeep Yadav in the XI, while Axar Patel has been rested in favour of Washington Sundar.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

"Every game someone is putting their hand up and that is good to see. We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting and Washington comes in," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

article-image

All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma who is yet to score a run in the tournament. Struggling with an illness, he played two games, getting out on zero in both games. Sharma came into the tournament as the World No.1 batter and a game against Netherlands gives him the opportunity to get some much needed confidence.

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs NED match kick starts at 7:00 PM IST.

