Pakistan Storm Into Super 8 After Big Win Over Namibia In ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Check Fixtures & Venues

Colombo, February 18: Pakistan Cricket Team has officially qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after registering a dominant victory against Namibia at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo on Wednesday. Pakistan stormed into the Super 8 stage after beating Namibia by 102 runs. The comprehensive win confirmed Pakistan as the eighth and the final team to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Pakistan will now compete in the Group 2 of the Super 8, alongside three strong teams - England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Super 8 Group Details

With qualification confirmed, Pakistan move into the Super 8 Group 2 which is considered one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

Group 2 Teams:

1. England

2. New Zealand

3. Sri Lanka

4. Pakistan

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan Super 8 Fixtures (IST)

Pakistan's schedule for the Super 8 stage has been officially announced

Date, Opponent, Time (IST), Venue

Saturday (February 21) vs New Zealand 7:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Tuesday (February 24) vs England 7:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Saturday (February 28) vs Sri Lanka 7:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pakistan secured the last available spot for the Super 8 leg after beating Namibia today.

Semi-Finals: Scheduled for March 4 and March 5.

Special Provision: If Pakistan reach the knockouts, their match (semi-final or final) will be shifted to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Final Match: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be played on March 8, 2026.

Pakistan Vs Namibia - Match Summary

Pakistan delivered a complete performance with both bat and ball in a must-win encounter.

Pakistan's Batting Performance

Batting first, Pakistan posted a challenging total of 199 runs, powered by a brilliant century from opener Sahibzada Farhan.

Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan started aggressively, putting early pressure on Namibia.

Saim Ayub scored 14 runs off 12 balls, striking two boundaries before being dismissed.

Captain Salman Ali Agha then played a key supporting role, scoring 38 off 23 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Farhan anchored the innings with calm yet attacking batting.

Farhan reached his maiden T20 World Cup century, finishing unbeaten on 100 runs off 58 balls with 11 fours and 4 sixes.

He became only the second Pakistani batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup after Ahmed Shehzad.

Shadab Khan provided a strong late boost with 36 runs off 22 balls, helping Pakistan reach a competitive total.

Namibia's Run Chase

Chasing a difficult target of 200 runs, Namibia struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for just 97 runs in 17.3 overs.

Namibia's openers showed early resistance with a 32-run partnership.

However, regular wickets halted their progress.

Key batters failed to build momentum as Pakistan tightened control.

Pakistan's Bowling Dominance

Pakistan's bowlers produced a clinical performance to seal the big win.

Standout Performers

Usman Tariq was the star with exceptional figures of 4 wickets for 16 runs in 3.3 overs.

Shadab Khan impressed again, claiming three important wickets.

Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Mirza chipped in with one wicket each.

Namibia never recovered from the middle-order collapse, as Pakistan’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings.