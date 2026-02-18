Sahibzada Farhan Smashes Maiden T20I Century In PAK VS NAM T20 World Cup Clash To Become Leading Run-Scorer

Sahibzada Farhan came clutch in Pakistan's must-win clash against Namibia on Wednesday. The PAK opener slammed a 57-ball ton in Colombo to become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Farhan is only the second Pakistan batter to score a T20 WC century after Ahmed Shehzad in 2014.

It is the third century in as many days in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pathum Nissanka scored 100 vs Australia on Monday while Yuvraj Samra of Canada scored 110 against New Zealand. Farhan added himself to the list in a show of masterful batting at the SSC Ground in Colombo.

Farhan arrived in the game after the disappointment of scoring a duck in the crunch IND vs PAK game on Sunday. That defeat left Pakistan's Super 8 chances in a bind, with Salman Agha & Co needing a win to qualify for the next round.

The Men in Green lost Saim Ayub early, as Farhan continued to set the tone for Pakistan. He put on a 67-run partnership with with Salman Agha to power his side over the 100-run mark in the 12th over.