Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26

Abhishek Sharma's horror run in the ICC T20 World Cup continued on Wednesday. Sharma had scored back to back ducks in his two games before the IND vs NED clash in Ahmedabad. Hoping to change his luck, Abhishek sported Mohammed Siraj's jersey hoping to change his fortunes. However, that move failed as he was clean bowled for a third consecutive duck.

Abhishek's pre-match routine went viral on social media ahead of the IND vs NED clash. He was kitted in Mohammed Siraj's jersey, tying a bandana over his forehead before wearing the helmet. The idea to wear Siraj's jersey was with an aim to turn around his fortunes, after two consecutive ducks in the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Known to always take the aggressive approach, Abhishek stayed leg side and flat batted the first two deliveries for no run. He tried to clear the fence off the third but completely missed it, with Aryan Dutt castling his stumps. It was his third consecutive duck in the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek now has 5 ducks in his last 7 innings, making it a major cause of concern for the Indian team. Sharma came into the tournament as the World No.1 batter but has yet to score a run in the competition.

The 5 ducks by Abhishek is the most by an Indian in a single calendar year in T20Is. What would worry the Men in Blue is that we are only into February and it could turn out to be a haunting year for the swashbuckling opener.

India have to their credit been comfortable in the T20 World Cup 2026 despite Abhishek's no returns. However, with games against South Africa and West Indies, India would hope that the left-hander can get back to his best.