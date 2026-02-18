 'Dimagi Mareez Bana Diya...': Pakistan's Hockey Captain Makes Explosive Claims After Team Stranded In Australia With No Support In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Dimagi Mareez Bana Diya...': Pakistan's Hockey Captain Makes Explosive Claims After Team Stranded In Australia With No Support In Viral Video

'Dimagi Mareez Bana Diya...': Pakistan's Hockey Captain Makes Explosive Claims After Team Stranded In Australia With No Support In Viral Video

Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt has made some explosive claims against the hockey federation after the team was left stranded in Australia with no support. Ammad claimed that the players were not paid their dues since 2023 and were forced to was dishes for 2-3 hours before games. Butt in an explosive claim said, "Dimagi mareez bana diya. Hum kaise Pakistan k liye perform kar sakte hai?"

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt has slammed the national federation following a chaotic tour of Australia. Butt revealed that the team was left without accommodation— forcing players to wander the streets and even wash dishes before heading out to play matches.

"Lawariso ki tarah ghumte rahe. Subhe ladke uthke breakfast bana rahe hai, 2-3 ghante bhartan wash kar rahe. Dimagi mareez bana diya. Hum kaise Pakistan k liye, mulk k liye perform kar sakte hai?" Shakeel Butt said in an explosive rant.

The PHF has drawn severe criticism after the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed it had given them more than 10 million rupees to arrange hotel accommodation of the national team in Australia.

The Pakistan hockey team had to wait for 13-14 hours at Sydney airport before their onward flight to Canberra. More disturbing reports came in when the team checked into its hotel ahead of the FIH Pro League matches.

FPJ Shorts
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
Read Also
'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC...
article-image

The players had to wait for hours and roamed the streets before an accommodation was arranged for them. The next afternoon, they had to play their first match against Australia which the team lost 2-3. Pakistan all its matches during the Australia leg, losing to the hosts as well as Germany.

"What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10-days," Butt said.

The PSB Director-General Noor us Sabah told the media that they were preparing a detailed report for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he ordered an inquiry into the whole fiasco.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO...
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO...
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction,...
Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction,...
'Dimagi Mareez Bana Diya...': Pakistan's Hockey Captain Makes Explosive Claims After Team Stranded...
'Dimagi Mareez Bana Diya...': Pakistan's Hockey Captain Makes Explosive Claims After Team Stranded...