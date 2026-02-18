 Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash

Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash

Hope United FC defeated Bombay Gymkhana FC 2–1 in the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 in Bandra. Dominating possession with 55% and firing 19 shots, including 13 on target, Hope held firm despite receiving a red card. Bombay Gymkhana managed one goal from six attempts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, being held in Bandra, continued to deliver exciting football action as teams battled for crucial points in the ongoing competition. The league, which began on 1st December 2025, has showcased high-quality performances and intense rivalries, keeping fans engaged with closely contested fixtures.

In another thrilling encounter, Hope United FC secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Bombay Gymkhana FC. Hope United FC dominated possession with 55%, compared to Bombay Gymkhana FC’s 45%, and displayed an aggressive attacking approach throughout the match. They registered an impressive 19 shots, including 13 shots on target, putting constant pressure on the opposition defense. Bombay Gymkhana FC, despite creating 6 shots with 5 on target, managed to find the net once but struggled to contain Hope United FC’s attacking momentum.

The match was competitive and physical, with both teams committing several fouls and receiving one yellow card each, while Hope United FC were reduced to ten men after receiving one red card. Hope United FC also earned 8 corners, compared to Bombay Gymkhana FC’s 6, reflecting their attacking dominance.

Read Also
'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC...
article-image

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Hope United FC showed great resilience and composure to hold on to their lead and secure a valuable win, while Bombay Gymkhana FC put up a strong fight but fell just short in this closely contested fixture.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested
'India Can Produce Next World-Leading AI Major, Ecosystem Already Producing Extraordinary Companies': Google CEO Sundar Pichai
'India Can Produce Next World-Leading AI Major, Ecosystem Already Producing Extraordinary Companies': Google CEO Sundar Pichai

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 are being streamed live on the

SportVot App, which is available download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, allowing fans to watch the action live from anywhere.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISSO And Cycling Federation Of India Join Forces To Build School-Level Cycling Pathways And...
ISSO And Cycling Federation Of India Join Forces To Build School-Level Cycling Pathways And...
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes Maiden T20 WC Half-Century In 25 Balls At Narendra Modi Stadium
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes Maiden T20 WC Half-Century In 25 Balls At Narendra Modi Stadium
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO...
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO...
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction,...
Injury Scare For KKR? Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Signed For ₹18 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction,...