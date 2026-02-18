‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere |

Mumbai: Although Scotland would be disappointed to exit the World Cup on a losing note, seamer Brad Currie will take back the mindbo ggling experience of playing 'cricket in a nightclub' when he heads back to Scotland.

Currie was talking to reporters in the mixed zone after Scotland's defeat to Nepal by seven wickets in their last group match.

The Scots had put up a strong showing against both England and West Indies during their encounters after making their way into the tournament through the back door after Bangladesh were ousted by the ICC for refusing to travel to India for the marquee event.

"(In) the England game, we had 40 odd thousand (fans), maybe even 50 (at the) Eden Gardens. For me, that as a kid growing up, was a dream come true. Here at the Wankhede (Stadium), again, a dream come true," Currie told media after Scotland's seven-wicket loss to Nepal here on Tuesday night.

"That's (in Kolkata) the loudest game I've ever played. It was crazy. It was genuinely like playing a cricket game in a nightclub.

"In the England game, a lot of Indian fans - and that's exactly what we want as players - we want that experience, (it) almost normalises playing in front of 40,000 in what feels like a nightclub."

As is the case among players from associate nations, Currie wanted Scotland to have more opportunities to play the bigger teams and the highest level.

"We grow as players for that experience and what we ask for is more, just give us more, we love playing these games and we'd love to sort of entertain, really," he said.

"...it's going to feel like we're playing in a library when we go back to Scotland," he added.

Currie revealed Scotland were not at sea when they got the invite to the T20 World Cup in the last moment.

"We had two warm-up games (and) we had plenty of net sessions. As far as I'm concerned, we were all preparing for our Namibia series next month and (the) Cricket World (Cup) League 2. I don't think any of us were too undercooked," he said.

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington also reiterated the demand of needing more game-time with top nations after coming close in a few matches.

"We've shown in three games there, we got ourselves in a really strong position and maybe just that lack of match time showed in key moments," he said.

"Had we taken the game a little bit deeper, we could have been on the right side of a few more results.

"It's fantastic that we've seen another 20-team World Cup. No surprise that the associates have shown once again what they can do on the world stage. We just need more exposure to this, playing the bigger teams. More fixtures against them is only going to make us better," Berrington added.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel was ecstatic with their consolation victory that gave their supremely passionate and loyal fans something to cheer about at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"After the England game, a lot of people came to watch, but we as a team disappointed them. We wanted to give (them) a win, give a smile on their face because they have travelled a long way to come here and support us and Nepal," Paudel said.

"I'll place it high only because it took 12 years to win a World Cup game. This win was very important because this was the last league stage game for us and we wanted to win," he stressed.