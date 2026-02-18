 Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEx-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video

Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video

A viral video from a live-streamed party at Rampage Jackson’s home shows former MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn striking streamer DeenTheGreat with an elbow after alleged taunts and threats. The confrontation, captured on camera, quickly spread across social media, drawing millions of views and sparking widespread debate over streamer behavior and escalating on-camera confrontations.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: MMAUNCENSORED1/X

A video from a live‑streamed party at UFC legend Rampage Jackson’s house went viral on February 18, 2026, after former MMA fighter and manager Tiki Ghosn delivered a shocking elbow strike to streamer DeenTheGreat following repeated disrespectful behaviour.

The incident, captured on camera during the party stream, unfolded when a visibly drunk DeenTheGreat allegedly taunted and threatened Ghosn, prompting the ex‑UFC competitor to respond with a powerful strike to the streamer’s face. The moment quickly spread across social media, amassing millions of views and spawning countless reactions online.

Read Also
Disturbing Visuals! UFC Legend Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Brutally Assaults Wrestler At Knokx Pro...
article-image
Read Also
UFC 324: Jean Silva Jumps Off Arnold Allen's Back In Dramatic Moment Mid-Fight, Draws Cheers From...
article-image

This wasn’t DeenTheGreat’s first confrontation in recent hours. Just a day earlier, the streamer was seen being slapped by powerlifter Larry Wheels after allegedly making inappropriate advances towards Wheels’ wife during another stream.

The episode has ignited conversations about the culture of streaming confrontations and the blurry line between on‑camera entertainment and real‑world consequences. As DeenTheGreat faces criticism and potential repercussions, the wider streaming community is now watching closely to see how platforms and audiences respond to this escalating pattern of behaviour.

FPJ Shorts
From Maratha Heritage To Gateway of India Light Show: How French President Macron Witnessed Cultural Blend In Mumbai
From Maratha Heritage To Gateway of India Light Show: How French President Macron Witnessed Cultural Blend In Mumbai
'Public Said Something Was Happening Between Him & Karisma Kapoor': Govinda's Nephew Opens Up About Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Allegations Against His Uncle
'Public Said Something Was Happening Between Him & Karisma Kapoor': Govinda's Nephew Opens Up About Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Allegations Against His Uncle
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video

Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO

A dramatic and unexpected altercation unfolded backstage at the high-profile Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing event in Miami, as former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski clashed with social media personality Jack Doherty and members of his entourage. The incident, which quickly went viral, provided as much off-ring intrigue as the bout itself.

The scuffle reportedly began as spectators were exiting the Kaseya Center following Joshua’s sixth-round knockout win over Paul. Arlovski, 46, and Doherty, a 22-year-old YouTuber and streamer known for pranks and provocative content, crossed paths in a concourse area. A minor bump or exchange of words between the groups escalated into a physical confrontation.

Video footage circulating online shows one of Doherty’s companions initiating contact by throwing a punch at Arlovski. In response, the seasoned combat veteran swiftly defended himself, reportedly knocking one attacker to the ground and throwing punches and kicks at others before the brawl was broken up by event staff and security.

The unexpected clash added a dramatic postscript to a night already defined by one of the year’s most talked-about boxing matches, sparking discussion across social media about the growing intersection of influencers and elite combat athletes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation;...
Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation;...
Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage...
Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage...
Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...
Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ammad Butt Slams PHF Over Australia Tour Mismanagement, Poor Player...
'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre...
'We Would Treat Him Better...': Iceland Cricket Mocks Australia's T20 World Cup Exit Over Bizarre...
Jammu & Kashmir Make History By Entering Ranji Trophy Final For First Time In 67 Years
Jammu & Kashmir Make History By Entering Ranji Trophy Final For First Time In 67 Years