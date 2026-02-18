Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Brutally Knocks Out Streamer DeenTheGreat In Viral Party Altercation; Video

Image: MMAUNCENSORED1/X

A video from a live‑streamed party at UFC legend Rampage Jackson’s house went viral on February 18, 2026, after former MMA fighter and manager Tiki Ghosn delivered a shocking elbow strike to streamer DeenTheGreat following repeated disrespectful behaviour.

The incident, captured on camera during the party stream, unfolded when a visibly drunk DeenTheGreat allegedly taunted and threatened Ghosn, prompting the ex‑UFC competitor to respond with a powerful strike to the streamer’s face. The moment quickly spread across social media, amassing millions of views and spawning countless reactions online.

This wasn’t DeenTheGreat’s first confrontation in recent hours. Just a day earlier, the streamer was seen being slapped by powerlifter Larry Wheels after allegedly making inappropriate advances towards Wheels’ wife during another stream.

The episode has ignited conversations about the culture of streaming confrontations and the blurry line between on‑camera entertainment and real‑world consequences. As DeenTheGreat faces criticism and potential repercussions, the wider streaming community is now watching closely to see how platforms and audiences respond to this escalating pattern of behaviour.

Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO

A dramatic and unexpected altercation unfolded backstage at the high-profile Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing event in Miami, as former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski clashed with social media personality Jack Doherty and members of his entourage. The incident, which quickly went viral, provided as much off-ring intrigue as the bout itself.

The scuffle reportedly began as spectators were exiting the Kaseya Center following Joshua’s sixth-round knockout win over Paul. Arlovski, 46, and Doherty, a 22-year-old YouTuber and streamer known for pranks and provocative content, crossed paths in a concourse area. A minor bump or exchange of words between the groups escalated into a physical confrontation.

Video footage circulating online shows one of Doherty’s companions initiating contact by throwing a punch at Arlovski. In response, the seasoned combat veteran swiftly defended himself, reportedly knocking one attacker to the ground and throwing punches and kicks at others before the brawl was broken up by event staff and security.

The unexpected clash added a dramatic postscript to a night already defined by one of the year’s most talked-about boxing matches, sparking discussion across social media about the growing intersection of influencers and elite combat athletes.