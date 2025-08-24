Disturbing Visuals! UFC Legend Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Brutally Assaults Wrestler At Knokx Pro Wrestling Event; Video

Image: MMA Mania/MilkDappy/X

Raja Jackson, 25, son of MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has come under fire after a disturbing incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California. A video shows Raja lifting and slamming wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, and landing multiple head punches, leaving him seriously injured.

Initially thought to be part of the show, reports indicate the attack went too far. Syko Stu, a U.S. Army veteran, was hospitalized but is now awake and stable. Rampage Jackson addressed the incident, calling it a “work that went wrong,” and said Raja had a concussion days earlier and was not fit to wrestle. He stressed that he does not condone his son’s actions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Khabib Nurmagomedov Analyses Dricus Du Plessis Vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC Middleweight Title Fight,...

This shocking event has sparked debates about the risks in live wrestling and the fine line between staged entertainment and real violence.

Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At UFC Shanghai; Video

Fight fans at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium witnessed a shocking turnaround as Charles Johnson delivered a devastating knockout blow to Lone’er Kavanagh during their flyweight prelim bout at UFC Shanghai. The knockout came at 4:35 of Round 2, and it was not just the finish, but how it ended, that left spectators stunned.

Kavanagh started strong, showcasing slick boxing skills and sharp footwork. For much of the fight, he looked like the better man, controlling distance, landing clean shots, and staying one step ahead of Johnson. His timing, movement, and calm demeanor had many thinking he was cruising toward a decision win, if not a stoppage himself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But as often happens in MMA, it only takes one moment to flip the script. Midway through the second round, Johnson began to find his rhythm. After adjusting to Kavanagh’s style, he started landing more frequently and forced his opponent into exchanges. Then came the turning point, a perfectly timed right hook, followed by a flurry of follow-up punches, sent Kavanagh crashing backward.

In a shocking and somewhat scary visual, Kavanagh’s body went limp mid-fall and he landed head-first on the base of the cage, drawing gasps from the crowd. The referee immediately rushed in to wave off the contest, as medics quickly tended to the fallen fighter.

While Johnson celebrated his comeback win, concern lingered for Kavanagh, who had dominated the majority of the fight until the brutal finish. Thankfully, reports later confirmed he was responsive and receiving proper medical attention.