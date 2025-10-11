IND W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Face Unbeaten Australia In Vishakhapatnam?

India vs Australia. | (Credits: X)

The caravan Women's World Cup 2025 will return to Vishakhapatnam as India and Australia will battle it out in what is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Both sides have batting issues of their own to fix but India will be more under pressure, given they are coming off a defeat to South Africa.

The Women in Blue have had batting collapses in all three matches thus far, with Richa Ghosh bailing them out twice against South Africa and Pakistan with stupendous knocks. Although India were in a strong position to defend 251 against the Proteas, their bowling at the death was exposed, while Nadine de Klerk produced a brilliant knock to stun the hosts. Nevertheless, it's the batting approach that India must recalibrate.

Australia also have had their fair share of struggles. They didn't find themselves as much in a mire as they were against Pakistan. At 76/7 against Pakistan in Colombo, the defending champions were at risk of getting bowled out for under 100. But Beth Mooney crafted one of the greatest-ever World Cup innings as Australia's bowling unit followed it up by pinning Pakistan down to the mat, defending 221 easily. Australia's bowling will doubtless be a dauting proposition for the home side.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

When and where to watch India vs Australia match?

The toss for the match between India and Australia in Vishakhapatnam on October 12 will take place at 2:30 IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.