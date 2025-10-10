Video: Smriti Mandhana's Furious Expression Viral As South Africa Stun India In Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Smriti Mandhana. | (Image Credits: X)

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was visibly angry after the Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam slipped out of their hands on October 9, Thursday. Mandhana's expression surfaced on social media after Nadine de Klerk played an incredible knock to take South Africa over the finishing line.

It was in the 36th over of the innings that De Klerk had arrived at the crease as the Proteas needed 109 from 85 deliveries and had slipped to 144/6 in pursuit of a stiff 252. With Laura Woolvardt falling for 70, De Klerk managed the responsibility of taking South Africa over the line tremendously well. The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 84 off 54 deliveries, laced with eight fours and five sixes as the tourists won by three wickets. De Klerk notably hit back-to-back sixes to take the tourists to victory.

"We kept losing wickets when we were in the middle" - Harmanpreet Kaur

At the post-game presentation, captain Harmanpreet Kaur felt the top-order batters need to take more responsibility and not lose wickets in clumps to reach a decent total. She elaborated:

"As a top-order we did not take responsibility and lost too many wickets, we need to go back to the process. We kept losing wickets when we were in the middle. But a lot of learning for us because in the last few games we have been making the same mistake. I think as a group we need to sit and discuss which things can work for us to get a decent total on the board. It's a long tournament. I know today was a tough game for us. But a lot of learning and a lot of positives to see."

India will next face Australia on October 12, Sunday.