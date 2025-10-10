Video: England & Wales Football Players Accompany 22 Fans With Dementia Ahead Of Their Friendly Match At Wembley Stadium

England players accompanied 22 dementia patients on the field. | (Credits: X)

England and Wales football players showed a tremendous gesture for fans living with dementia as they walked out with 22 such adults ahead of their friendly game at the Wembley Stadium. A video of the same was shared by the England football team's official social media handle as one of them was accompanied the fan, who was on a wheelchair.

The friendly match has been designated as Alzheimer’s Society International. It is the fourth occasion the match has taken place since the partnership between the charity and the Football Association was inked in the year 2021. The 22 adults replaced the child mascots used previously and were chosen from different regions of England and The Wales to represent numerous kinds of dementia, which entails with brain function.

Watch the below video:

"I’m going to cherish this opportunity" - 66-year-old Andy Paul

A fan named Andy Paul, aged 66, shared his experience on stepping onto the football field by saying, as quoted by PA.media:

"I’m going to cherish this opportunity – to have my family there watching and to share the moment with them will be incredibly special. I also hope it will show people that dementia isn’t necessarily what you might expect and that being diagnosed doesn’t mean you suddenly stop doing the things you love."

England football manager Thomas Tuchel underlined that he is proud of their efforts to bring this issue into the spotlight and wishes those affected by it to get well.

"We’re so happy that we can raise a subject like this and bring it into the spotlight. I think this is only a positive thing that we can do as a national team and I know that the players are happy to contribute to such actions. It makes you aware how lucky we are and how privileged we are and makes us just very, very grateful. So, the best wishes and full support goes out to everyone who is affected, to all the families who are affected and stay strong, please."

England had won the match 3-0 after Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka netted goals.