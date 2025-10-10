 'I Am Extremely Proud...': Virender Sehwag Congratulates Pulwama Martyr's Son Rahul Soreng On Selection In Haryana U-19 Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Am Extremely Proud...': Virender Sehwag Congratulates Pulwama Martyr's Son Rahul Soreng On Selection In Haryana U-19 Team

'I Am Extremely Proud...': Virender Sehwag Congratulates Pulwama Martyr's Son Rahul Soreng On Selection In Haryana U-19 Team

Rahul’s story stands as a testament to resilience, courage, and the power of opportunity. As he continues his journey in cricket, his achievements carry the legacy of his father’s sacrifice and the inspiration of Sehwag’s generosity and mentorship.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: Virendra Sehwag/X

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media to congratulate young cricketer Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng, for earning a spot in the Haryana Under-19 team. Rahul’s remarkable journey from the son of a national hero to a promising cricketer has captured hearts across the nation, with Sehwag himself expressing immense pride in his progress.

Rahul has been a student at Sehwag International School since 2019, thanks to Sehwag’s initiative to provide free education and boarding facilities to the children of India’s fallen soldiers. After the tragic Pulwama attack in 2019, Sehwag had appealed publicly to support the education of martyrs’ children, ensuring they receive quality schooling and opportunities to pursue their dreams.

Read Also
'Koi Badla Liya Puraana Lamba': Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Claim As IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4...
article-image
Read Also
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: 'Jab Retire Ho Jaoge Tab Sochoge...' Virender Sehwag's Priceless Advice To...
article-image

“Congratulations to Rahul Soreng on being selected in the under-19 Haryana team. Since his brave father attained martyrdom in Pulwama, it has been my privilege to support Rahul and I am extremely proud of his journey,” Sehwag wrote in a heartfelt post on X.

Rahul’s cricketing journey has been on a steady rise. Last year, he represented Haryana in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

FPJ Shorts
María Corina Machado- This Is How You Correctly Pronounce The Name Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner
María Corina Machado- This Is How You Correctly Pronounce The Name Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

Rahul’s story stands as a testament to resilience, courage, and the power of opportunity. As he continues his journey in cricket, his achievements carry the legacy of his father’s sacrifice and the inspiration of Sehwag’s generosity and mentorship.

'Kutte Ki Dum Tedi...': Virender Sehwag Slams Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violation

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has taken a sharp dig at Pakistan following reports of ceasefire violations mere hours after a truce was declared between the two nations. Sehwag posted an image on social media with the Hindi phrase “Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai,” which translates to “A dog’s tail remains crooked,” implying that certain behaviors are unchangeable.

The ceasefire, announced at 5:00 PM IST on May 10, 2025, was intended to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea. However, reports soon emerged of explosions in the Jammu and Kashmir region, indicating violations of the agreement. These developments occurred despite global acknowledgment of the ceasefire.

Sehwag's post resonated with many Indians, reflecting widespread frustration over the perceived breach of trust. The Indian government has since issued high-alert warnings across multiple states, implementing blackouts and deploying air defense systems in response to the renewed tensions. This incident underscores the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region and the challenges in maintaining long-term ceasefire agreements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Extremely Proud...': Virender Sehwag Congratulates Pulwama Martyr's Son Rahul Soreng On...

'I Am Extremely Proud...': Virender Sehwag Congratulates Pulwama Martyr's Son Rahul Soreng On...

Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At...

Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At...

ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions Of Not Be Handed To Team India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s...

ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions Of Not Be Handed To Team India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s...

Abhishek Sharma Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹5.2 Crore Ferrari V12 For A Spin After Asia Cup 2025...

Abhishek Sharma Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹5.2 Crore Ferrari V12 For A Spin After Asia Cup 2025...

IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten 173 Highlights Dominant Proceedings For Team...

IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten 173 Highlights Dominant Proceedings For Team...