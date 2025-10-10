'I Am Extremely Proud...': Virender Sehwag Congratulates Pulwama Martyr's Son Rahul Soreng On Selection In Haryana U-19 Team

Image: Virendra Sehwag/X

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media to congratulate young cricketer Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng, for earning a spot in the Haryana Under-19 team. Rahul’s remarkable journey from the son of a national hero to a promising cricketer has captured hearts across the nation, with Sehwag himself expressing immense pride in his progress.

Rahul has been a student at Sehwag International School since 2019, thanks to Sehwag’s initiative to provide free education and boarding facilities to the children of India’s fallen soldiers. After the tragic Pulwama attack in 2019, Sehwag had appealed publicly to support the education of martyrs’ children, ensuring they receive quality schooling and opportunities to pursue their dreams.

“Congratulations to Rahul Soreng on being selected in the under-19 Haryana team. Since his brave father attained martyrdom in Pulwama, it has been my privilege to support Rahul and I am extremely proud of his journey,” Sehwag wrote in a heartfelt post on X.

Rahul’s cricketing journey has been on a steady rise. Last year, he represented Haryana in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Rahul’s story stands as a testament to resilience, courage, and the power of opportunity. As he continues his journey in cricket, his achievements carry the legacy of his father’s sacrifice and the inspiration of Sehwag’s generosity and mentorship.

'Kutte Ki Dum Tedi...': Virender Sehwag Slams Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violation

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has taken a sharp dig at Pakistan following reports of ceasefire violations mere hours after a truce was declared between the two nations. Sehwag posted an image on social media with the Hindi phrase “Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai,” which translates to “A dog’s tail remains crooked,” implying that certain behaviors are unchangeable.

The ceasefire, announced at 5:00 PM IST on May 10, 2025, was intended to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea. However, reports soon emerged of explosions in the Jammu and Kashmir region, indicating violations of the agreement. These developments occurred despite global acknowledgment of the ceasefire.

Sehwag's post resonated with many Indians, reflecting widespread frustration over the perceived breach of trust. The Indian government has since issued high-alert warnings across multiple states, implementing blackouts and deploying air defense systems in response to the renewed tensions. This incident underscores the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region and the challenges in maintaining long-term ceasefire agreements.