'Koi Badla Liya Puraana Lamba': Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Claim As IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game Goes Into Super Over; Video

Virender Sehwag (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag cheekily reckoned that Sri Lanka is taking the revenge of their 2011 World Cup loss as the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 went to Super over. Sehwag hilariously also commented that Sri Lankans would've known he is in the commentary box and they are troubling him.

The former explosive opener was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad that beat Sri Lanka in the final to clinch the title. Although Sehwag was out for a two-ball duck in the decider at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Men in Blue clinched the crown, thanks of half-centuries from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni.

Speaking in a video uploaded on Sony Sports, the 46-year-old stated:

"Yaar koi badla liya puraana lamba. 2011 World Cup mein jo humne haraaya tha, lag raha hai aaj uska badla liya hai. Unhein pata lag gaya hum commentary box mein baithe hain, toh inhein sataao. Hume sata rahe hain aur kya. Saadhe chaar ghante ho gaye, match khatam ho jaana chahiye tha?" (They are taking some revenge. We defeated them in 2011 World Cup, looks as if they are taking the revenge for that. They probably know I'm in the commentary box, so they're like 'let's trouble them'. They are troubling us. It's been four and a half hours. Match should've been done.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arshdeep Singh dismisses Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka to leave Team India with only three runs to get in the Super Over

Arshdeep, who had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the line-up, was quite expensive in his first two overs, conceding 26 runs without any wicket. However, the 26-year-old took the crucial wicket of Kamindu Mendis in his third over and conceded 11 off his last, leaving the Island nation to get 12 runs off the 20th.

With the match eventually going into the Super Over, Suryakumar trusted theleft-arm seamer to deliver the goods. He dismissed Perera and Dasun Shanaka in the Super Over as the Men in Blue won by ease.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday for the Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's men will start as firm favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament and given their players' solid form.