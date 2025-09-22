Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: 'Jab Retire Ho Jaoge Tab Sochoge...' Virender Sehwag's Priceless Advice To Abhishek Sharma After Fiery Innings; Video | X @ReddyMnc16

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is brewing excitement every day for cricket circles with its never-ending thrill and drama. In the second match of the Super Fours of the tournament between India and Pakistan, Team Blue registered a clinical 6-wicket victory over Pakistan with the valuable contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill with the bat. A Sharma was awarded as the player of the match for scoring 74 runs. While Indian fans were celebrating him, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had priceless advice for him.

In the post-match interview with the batter, Indian former cricketers Irrfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag were interacting with him. Virender Sehwag congratulated Sharma for his impactful innings and immediately said that whenever you are scoring around 70 and 80 runs and you know it is your day, always try to convert it into a hundred. Sehwag said that he received this advice from Sunil Gavaskar.

Viru's suggestion for Abhishek to convert 70s to 100s. pic.twitter.com/xK6X3PXWSu — Harishwar Reddy (@ReddyMnc16) September 21, 2025

Sehwag Said, "Jab 70 pe pohoch jao toh 100 miss mat karo, kyuki yeh baat mujhe Sunil Gavaskar ne kahi thi, kyuki jab retire honge na tab unn innings ke bare mein sochoge ki agar unko convert kar liya hota toh mere paas bhi itne shatak hote. Yeh mauke baar baar nahi ayenge."

In a hilarious interaction later, the host of the show, Gaurav Kapur, says that Veeru does not have to tell Abhishek anything; he is soon to get a call from Yuvi Paaji (Yuvraj Singh). To which the batter shared that Yuvraj once told him, "Agar tune ek chakka mara toh dusre ko bhi marne ka mauka de. (If you hit a six, give a chance to the other batter as well to hit one.)"

India Vs. Pakistan Match

Although Team India faced a slightly greater target than their Group stage match against Pakistan, they still razed the total comfortably to win the Super 4 bout over their arch-rivals on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma shared an explosive partnership of 105 to set the base for the Men in Blue for a crushing victory, chasing down 172 with six wickets to spare.