 Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Gets Underway In Thrilling Fashion
The Goa Rugby 7s | Season 2, underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, kicked off with high-intensity clashes as top teams from across India and beyond showcased exceptional grit, pace, and tactical discipline on Day 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
In the opening encounter, Delhi Hurricanes delivered a strong performance, securing a 14–7 victory over Crocs RFC with sharp attacking runs and solid defensive structure. The second match saw a fiercely contested battle between CSA Kerala and TN Police, ending in a 10–10 draw after both sides displayed remarkable strength and determination.

The third fixture featured a gritty showdown where Kerala Wolfpack edged past Future Hope, clinching a narrow 7–0 win in a match dominated by defensive brilliance. The final encounter of the day saw Colombo Legends prevail over Bengaluru Grey with a tight 3–0 result, keeping spectators on edge till the last whistle.

The opening day of the Goa Rugby 7s Season 2 set the tone for an action-packed tournament, with close margins and intense tackles showcasing the rising standard of rugby talent in the region. More thrilling encounters are expected as the event continues.

