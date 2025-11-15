Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt On His Availability

Image: BCCI/X

India were dealt a significant setback on the second day of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens as their skipper’s availability for the remainder of the match came under serious doubt. The opener was stretchered into an ambulance on Saturday evening with his neck tightly immobilised, raising immediate concerns about the severity of his condition. The incident came just hours after he had retired hurt during India’s first innings.

The injury occurred early in his knock when he attempted a slog-sweep against Simon Harmerr and appeared to suffer a whiplash motion while completing the shot. Although the ball raced away for four, he was seen instantly clutching the back of his neck, visibly in discomfort. The team physio rushed out to assess him, but after a brief discussion, the decision was made for him to return to the dressing room.

Having faced just three deliveries before retiring hurt on four, his exit left a noticeable void at the top of the order and raised questions about India’s plans moving forward in the Test. What initially looked like a minor strain escalated later in the day when he was taken away on a stretcher, prompting widespread concern from teammates, support staff, and spectators.

Medical personnel acted swiftly to stabilise his neck before moving him, a sign that the injury required immediate and thorough evaluation. While the team management has yet to provide an official update, early indications suggest that his participation in the remainder of the match remains highly unlikely.

This unexpected turn of events has left India in a precarious position in a crucial opener where stability at the top was key. The coming hours are expected to bring more clarity, but for now, the team must prepare for the possibility of continuing without their captain and one of their most dependable batters.

'Gill Bhai Ki Shaadi Kab Karwa Rahe Ho?': Fan Questions Shubman's Father About Indian Skipper's Marriage Plans With Sara Tendulkar; Video

During the opening day of the India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a moment off the field caught social media’s attention almost as much as the cricket on it. A spectator directed a playful and pointed query at Lakhwinder Singh, father of India’s young Test captain Shubman Gill.

The fan greeted Gill's father, who was sitting in the stands with a child. He then asked, “Uncle Ji, Gill Bhai ki shaadi kab karwa rahe ho? Sara madam se karwa rahe ho ki nahi?” jokingly suggesting that Gill should be married to alleged partner Sara Tendulkar.

Lakhwinder Singh responded calmly, saying the decision lies with his son, thereby steering clear of making any joke‑friendly promise. The exchange underscores several aspects: the warm, interactive nature of the Eden Gardens crowd; how off‑field dynamics (even light‑hearted ones) become part of the spectacle; and how a public figure like Gill often faces questions far beyond his performance with the bat.

While the focus remains squarely on cricket, this episode added a humanising moment. It highlighted how the lives of sports players are keenly followed beyond their on‑field exploits, especially by ardent fans.

Amid the competitive intensity of Test cricket, a simple and cheeky question to a player’s father reminded everyone that fans come with expectations not just for runs and wickets, but sometimes for moments of levity too.