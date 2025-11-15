Tristan Stubbs Left In Disbelief As Ravindra Jadeja Produces Unplayable Delivery During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Ravindra Jadeja produced a moment of pure brilliance as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a delivery that left the South African batter completely stunned during the Test at Eden Gardens. The ball was a reminder of why Jadeja is regarded as one of the finest red-ball spinners of his generation. Subtle in its deception and devastating in execution, it showcased a blend of skill, angle variation, and perfect length that only a seasoned master can consistently deliver.

Jadeja approached the crease with a slightly wider angle, a small adjustment that made a world of difference. The ball pitched on a teasing length around off and middle, holding its line just enough to beat Stubbs’ bat. Expecting turn or a chance to smother the spin, the batter found himself caught in two minds. By the time he reacted, the ball had zipped past the outside edge and shattered the top of off-stump. It was the kind of dismissal that leaves both batter and crowd frozen for a moment before the noise returns.

Stubbs’ reaction said everything. He initially appeared confused, almost expecting he might have been stumped or edged it behind. Only after turning around did he fully register that the stumps had been rattled by a delivery he never truly read.

Moments like this are what define Jadeja’s impact. He doesn’t rely on extravagant spin alone; instead, he uses drift, angle, and relentless accuracy to unsettle batters. The ball to Stubbs encapsulated all these elements in a single, unforgettable delivery, a ripper that will be replayed for years as another example of his craft.

'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Rishabh Pant’s lively presence behind the stumps added another layer of colour to the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens, where his constant chirping became an amusing subplot to an intense contest. Known for his sharp tongue and playful needling of opposition batters, Pant once again made himself heard on the stump mic, offering a running commentary on South Africa’s approach against India’s pace-and-spin combination.

At one point, Pant was caught saying, “Ye sab ye hi karne wale hain. Ye saare aage ki ball piche khelte hain. Puri team aise hi khelti hai,” suggesting that the South African batting lineup had a tendency to play fuller deliveries from the back foot. His remark wasn’t just banter; it also reflected India’s strategy of probing lengths to exploit that technical inclination.

Pant’s words quickly drew attention, not only for their humour but for the psychological layer they added to the duel between bat and ball. The wicketkeeper has long been known to use such chatter as a tactical weapon, light, teasing, yet often effective in unsettling batters or inducing hesitation. At Eden Gardens, with the crowd behind him and the bowlers hitting consistent lines, his energy contributed to the pressure India aimed to build.

As the Test progressed, Pant’s chirps became a talking point among fans, many of whom enjoyed the return of his trademark spark, equal parts entertainment and strategy. In a high-stakes series, small moments like these highlighted the intensity of India’s competitive spirit and the unique flavour Pant brings to the team, making the Eden Gardens clash even more engaging.