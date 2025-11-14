'Gill Bhai Ki Shaadi Kab Karwa Rahe Ho?': Fan Questions Shubman's Father About Indian Skipper's Marriage Plans With Sara Tendulkar; Video

Image: Shubman Gill/AhmedGT_/Sara Tendulkar/X/Instagram

During the opening day of the India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a moment off the field caught social media’s attention almost as much as the cricket on it. A spectator directed a playful and pointed query at Lakhwinder Singh, father of India’s young Test captain Shubman Gill.

The fan greeted Gill's father, who was sitting in the stands with a child. He then asked, “Uncle Ji, Gill Bhai ki shaadi kab karwa rahe ho? Sara madam se karwa rahe ho ki nahi?” jokingly suggesting that Gill should be married to alleged partner Sara Tendulkar.

Lakhwinder Singh responded calmly, saying the decision lies with his son, thereby steering clear of making any joke‑friendly promise. The exchange underscores several aspects: the warm, interactive nature of the Eden Gardens crowd; how off‑field dynamics (even light‑hearted ones) become part of the spectacle; and how a public figure like Gill often faces questions far beyond his performance with the bat.

While the focus remains squarely on cricket, this episode added a humanising moment. It highlighted how the lives of sports players are keenly followed beyond their on‑field exploits, especially by ardent fans.

Amid the competitive intensity of Test cricket, a simple and cheeky question to a player’s father reminded everyone that fans come with expectations not just for runs and wickets, but sometimes for moments of levity too.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Left In Disbelief After Marco Jansen Cleans Him Up For Just 12 Runs; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings on the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens ended in unexpected and unfortunate fashion, and his reaction has quickly gone viral across social media. The young opener, known for his fluent stroke play, attempted a risky square cut to a delivery from Marco Jansen that wasn’t quite wide or short enough for the shot. The ball jagged in just enough, sneaking past the cramped angle of his bat and crashing into the stumps.

Jaiswal, who had looked eager to settle into rhythm, walked back for just 12 runs, visibly frustrated with himself. Cameras captured his immediate reaction, a mix of disbelief, irritation, and disappointment, as he stood momentarily frozen before dragging himself toward the pavilion. The moment resonated with fans, who circulated the clip widely, noting how rare it is to see Jaiswal visibly upset on the field.

Jansen, meanwhile, celebrated the breakthrough as South Africa gained early momentum. For India, the early dismissal halted their plans of a strong opening stand, placing added responsibility on the middle order to rebuild.

Despite the setback, Jaiswal’s emotional response underlined his growing expectations of himself at the Test level. The viral moment captured both the intensity of the contest and the high standards the young opener carries every time he steps onto the field.