 IND vs SA 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Phenomenal 5-Wicket Haul Floors South Africa As Team India Takes Control Of Day 1 At Eden Gardens
With India trailing by 122 runs and nine wickets in hand, the hosts will look to build a solid first-innings lead on Day 2. South Africa, on the other hand, face the challenge of striking early if they hope to claw their way back into the contest.

Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

India asserted early control on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens, producing a disciplined and relentless bowling performance after South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors struggled from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals and failing to stitch together any meaningful partnerships.

Aiden Markram offered brief resistance with a top score of 31, while Wiaan Mulder contributed 24, but both were unable to convert their starts as India’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings. South Africa were eventually bowled out for just 159 in 55 overs, a total that reflected the dominance of the Indian attack.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer, delivering a masterclass in pace bowling. His figures of 5 for 27 showcased his ability to strike both with movement and accuracy, dismantling South Africa’s batting order with ease. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav supported him effectively, picking up two wickets each and ensuring the visitors never settled.

In response, India began cautiously, aware that early inroads could have pulled South Africa back into the match. The hosts reached 37 for 1 at stumps after 20 overs. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten, navigating the closing session with composure after the early fall of a wicket.

