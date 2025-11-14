'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

Rishabh Pant’s lively presence behind the stumps added another layer of colour to the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens, where his constant chirping became an amusing subplot to an intense contest. Known for his sharp tongue and playful needling of opposition batters, Pant once again made himself heard on the stump mic, offering a running commentary on South Africa’s approach against India’s pace-and-spin combination.

At one point, Pant was caught saying, “Ye sab ye hi karne wale hain. Ye saare aage ki ball piche khelte hain. Puri team aise hi khelti hai,” suggesting that the South African batting lineup had a tendency to play fuller deliveries from the back foot. His remark wasn’t just banter; it also reflected India’s strategy of probing lengths to exploit that technical inclination.

Pant’s words quickly drew attention, not only for their humour but for the psychological layer they added to the duel between bat and ball. The wicketkeeper has long been known to use such chatter as a tactical weapon, light, teasing, yet often effective in unsettling batters or inducing hesitation. At Eden Gardens, with the crowd behind him and the bowlers hitting consistent lines, his energy contributed to the pressure India aimed to build.

As the Test progressed, Pant’s chirps became a talking point among fans, many of whom enjoyed the return of his trademark spark, equal parts entertainment and strategy. In a high-stakes series, small moments like these highlighted the intensity of India’s competitive spirit and the unique flavour Pant brings to the team, making the Eden Gardens clash even more engaging.

IND vs SA: BCCI Tweaks Timings For Guwahati Test, Will Feature Tea Before Lunch Due To Early Sunset

The upcoming second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati will feature an unusual scheduling twist, players will have tea before lunch. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made this rare decision due to Guwahati’s early sunrise and sunset times, which cause daylight to fade faster in the northeastern region. The Test, beginning on November 22, will mark Guwahati’s debut as a Test venue.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, confirmed that the day’s play will start half an hour earlier than the standard timing for red-ball Tests in India. The toss will take place at 8.30 am IST, with the first session running from 9 to 11 am, followed by a 20-minute tea break. The lunch interval will be from 1.20 to 2 pm, and the final session will continue until 4 pm, with an additional half-hour extension if necessary.

Normally, tea before supper is a routine followed in day-night Tests, but this will be one of the rare instances where the same format is applied to a day Test. The BCCI’s decision reflects both the region’s unique daylight conditions and its readiness to host a marquee red-ball match for the first time.

The Guwahati Test will follow the series opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which begins on November 14. As cricket returns to Assam’s capital in a historic way, the focus will not only be on the cricketing contest but also on how the early start and reversed meal breaks add a distinctive local flavour to India’s newest Test venue.