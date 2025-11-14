 IND vs SA 1st Test: CLEAN BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah Stuns MI Teammate Ryan Rickelton With A Cracker; Video
IND vs SA 1st Test: CLEAN BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah Stuns MI Teammate Ryan Rickelton With A Cracker; Video

Jasprit Bumrah was once again India's wicket-taker in chief in the IND vs SA 1st Test in Eden Gardens. South Africa got off to a flyer in Kolkata before Bumrah wrecked havoc with two quick wickets. He dismissed both openers including Ryan Rickelton, who was castled over with a stunner.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah was once again amongst the wickets on Friday. After opting to bat first, South Africa got off to a fine start in the 1st Test at Eden Gardens. The duo put on a 50-run stand, before Bumrah struck twice to put India right into command.

Bumrah produced an absolute peach to knock over Ryan Rickelton in the 6th over of his spell. The left-hander, who plays with the India spearhead at Mumbai Indians, was completely confounded by Bumrah's genius.

South Africa got off to a good start after choosing to bat first. While Bumrah was at is immaculate best, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel struggled as the visitors got off to 50-run partnership. It was the Proteas' first opening partnership to cross 50 runs in India, since Graeme Smith and Neil Mckeznie in 2008.

Bumrah's peach came at a vital point for India. Captain Shubman Gill persisted with his spearhead for another over, and he produced a stunner to dismiss Aiden Markram. A back of the length delivery rose high with Bumrah putting a bit more effort. The uneven nature of the surface meant that it shot up high, hitting Markram's gloves. Pant did the rest, pulling off a full length dive to send his Lucknow teammate to the dressing room.

Bumrah's record in India is remarkable. The speedster has a bowling average of 17 despite the conditions largely favouring spin. The MI pacer on Friday extracted any semblance of movement who could and produced the magic ball to dismiss Rickelton.

Bumrah's opening spell read 7-4-9-2 in a herculean effort with the ball. South Africa had scored 66 in total at the time Bumrah's spell ended, indicating the clear disparity in quality.

Team India opted for four spinners in Eden Gardens but it was Jasprit Bumrah who led the charge. A settled opening partnership would have meant trouble for the hosts, with the surface likely to deteriorate as the game progress.

