Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA Tests

India star Rishabh Pant suffered a massive injury scare on Saturday. Playing in the IND-A vs SA-A Unofficial Test, the left-hander took multiple body blows including a hit on the helmet. Pant eventually retired hurt, which is danger signs for the hosts with 5 days to go for the IND vs SA Test series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba

Rishabh Pant's return to the Indian team has suffered a massive setback. The India vice-captain featured for India A in their 2-match series against South Africa A in the build up to the IND vs SA Tests. Batting the second innings of the second Test, Pant suffered multiple body blows.

The India A captain took the attack to the Proteas, who responded with aggressive bowling. In a span of 20 minutes, Pant was hit thrice on his body. His first blow was on the helmet, which was followed by hits on his arm and abdomen. India A opted for caution and Pant promptly was retired hurt to receive treatment. He looked in severe pain after the hit on the hand, and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel at the crease.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Worrying signs for Team India?

Rishabh Pant had missed the IND vs WI Test series after fracturing his foot in the Oval Test against England. After a lengthy rehabilitation, Pant returned to action with IND-A and was named in the squad for the India vs South Africa series.

The extent of Pant's injuries are not known, but there are worrying signs for sure. The left-hander has batted through pain numerous times in his career, and walking off the field is a big blow to India. In Dhruv Jurel, India have an able replacement, but Pant's X-factor is a key element in India's Test match batting template.