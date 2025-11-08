 Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA Tests
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA Tests

Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA Tests

Rishabh Pant suffered a major injury scare after taking multiple blows to the body during the IND-A vs SA-A Unofficial Test, eventually retiring hurt. The vice-captain was named in the IND vs SA Test series, which kicks off on November 14.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image

India star Rishabh Pant suffered a massive injury scare on Saturday. Playing in the IND-A vs SA-A Unofficial Test, the left-hander took multiple body blows including a hit on the helmet. Pant eventually retired hurt, which is danger signs for the hosts with 5 days to go for the IND vs SA Test series.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba
article-image

Rishabh Pant's return to the Indian team has suffered a massive setback. The India vice-captain featured for India A in their 2-match series against South Africa A in the build up to the IND vs SA Tests. Batting the second innings of the second Test, Pant suffered multiple body blows.

The India A captain took the attack to the Proteas, who responded with aggressive bowling. In a span of 20 minutes, Pant was hit thrice on his body. His first blow was on the helmet, which was followed by hits on his arm and abdomen. India A opted for caution and Pant promptly was retired hurt to receive treatment. He looked in severe pain after the hit on the hand, and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel at the crease.

Worrying signs for Team India?

FPJ Shorts
KUHS Result 2025 Announced; Here’s How To Check
KUHS Result 2025 Announced; Here’s How To Check
MEA Confirms 44 Indian Nationals Serving In Russian Army; Urges Immediate Release And Warns Citizens Of Life-Threatening Risks
MEA Confirms 44 Indian Nationals Serving In Russian Army; Urges Immediate Release And Warns Citizens Of Life-Threatening Risks
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: Hospital Shares Health Update Of Actress & Her Newborn Son
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025

Rishabh Pant had missed the IND vs WI Test series after fracturing his foot in the Oval Test against England. After a lengthy rehabilitation, Pant returned to action with IND-A and was named in the squad for the India vs South Africa series.

The extent of Pant's injuries are not known, but there are worrying signs for sure. The left-hander has batted through pain numerous times in his career, and walking off the field is a big blow to India. In Dhruv Jurel, India have an able replacement, but Pant's X-factor is a key element in India's Test match batting template.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ATP Finals 2025: Live Streaming, Groups With Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner, Prize...

ATP Finals 2025: Live Streaming, Groups With Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner, Prize...

Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA...

Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA...

'Does It Matter...?': Netizens Troll Michael Vaughan's Remarks About Ashes Being Bigger Than India...

'Does It Matter...?': Netizens Troll Michael Vaughan's Remarks About Ashes Being Bigger Than India...

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Priyank Panchal’s 'Business As Usual’ Post Backfires As India Loses To...

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Priyank Panchal’s 'Business As Usual’ Post Backfires As India Loses To...

Brazil Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Drops Emotional Message For Fans Ahead Of Race

Brazil Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Drops Emotional Message For Fans Ahead Of Race