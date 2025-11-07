IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba

The Gabba, Brisbane. | (Credits: Twitter)

India face off against Australia in the final match of their 5-match T20I series. The Men in Blue head to Gabba, the venue of India's historic 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy win. Suryakumar Yadav and Co hold a 2-1 series lead heading into the series finale and will hope to close it out with a bang.

India took a lead in the series with a comfortable 48-run win in Gold Coast in the last game. After going 1-0 down, India have bounced back well to seal an unsurmountable series lead.

Gabba Weather Report: Will Rain play spoilsport?

As per Accuweather, rain is going to play a significant part in the proceedings during the IND vs AUS 5th T20I. The forecast suggests a cloudy and humid evening with showers. There is a 79% chance of precipitation, with a 90% humidity. With cloud cover also at 99%, there are also predictions of thunderstorms. The match could well be called off depending on the interruptions.

The IND vs AUS T20I series has already seen rain play a part. The 1st t20I was called off at the Manuka Oval in Canberra due to rain. The series thus has been effectively reduced to a 4-match contest.

India to ring in changes?

Australia have been unbeaten at the Gabba since 2013. India know a little too much about ending streaks, including breaking a 36-year jinx in 2021. The surface at Brisbane will play true to its nature, offering significant pace and bounce.

India have opted to stick with 3 spinners throughout the tour and that strategy has paid dividends. However, with rain and the conditions on offer, coach Gautam Gambhir could pivot to a 3-seamer attack, with Harshit Rana returning to the XI.