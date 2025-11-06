IND Vs AUS 4th T20I: Shivam Dube Hits Adam Zampa Out Of The Stadium; Video

Shivam Dube forced the umpires to change the ball in the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th T20I on Thursday. Dube, known for his reputation as a spin hitter, cleared the stadium with a massive six in Gold Coast. Such was the left-hander's hit that the umpires had to request for a new ball 11 overs into the game.

Shivam Dube was promoted up the order in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I. Dube has been carded to bat at No.8 in the last two games, but was sent up to No.3 at Gold Coast.

The left-hander initially took his time, taking a few balls to settle in. He eventually did get his eye in, taking Zampa on. The left-hander nailed a length delivery straight down the ground for a maximum.

Such was the brute force behind the shot, that it sailed out of the ground. Fans scurried around tried to find it but could not locate the white kookaburra. As a result the umpires had to request for a new ball for the game to continue.

Dube's promotion did not yield the desired result for India. The 32-year-old looked scratchy barring the six he hit off Zampa. He scored 22 off 18 deliveries with a lowly strike rate of 122. The left-hander was clean bowled a Nathan Ellis delivery. The Australian tucked him on a leg side line, with Dube playing all around a rather straightforward delivery.

Shivam Dube gives team talk

Earlier in the day, the all-rounder was seen giving a pep talk in the team huddle. While usually done by captains and team leaders, Dube was given the responsibility of doing the same.

The Mumbai all-rounder has grown to become a vital part of India's T20I side. With Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy both struggling with injuries, Dube's ability to bowl pace becomes crucial.