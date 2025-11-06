Phenomenal! Nathan Ellis Deceives Shubman Gill With A Spectacular Back-Of-The-Hand Delivery During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Nathan Ellis produced a moment of brilliance at the Gold Coast, delivering a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball to dismiss Shubman Gill for 46 in the fourth T20I between India and Australia. The wicket came at a crucial juncture, halting India’s momentum just as Gill appeared set to accelerate towards a big score.

Gill had been anchoring India’s innings with elegance and precision, finding gaps with ease and rotating the strike effectively. His timing and shot selection kept the scoreboard ticking, and he seemed in complete control until Ellis’s clever change of pace deceived him.

Ellis’s variation showcased his growing reputation as a smart T20 bowler, capable of outthinking set batters. His ability to disguise the slower ball made the dismissal a turning point in the innings, shifting the momentum towards Australia.

Gill’s departure for 46, however, did not diminish his contribution, as he had laid a solid platform for India. Yet, the timing of Ellis’s breakthrough ensured Australia regained control in the middle overs, setting the tone for a gripping finish under the Gold Coast lights.