'We Make A Promise To You...': Jemimah Rodrigues Vows To Uphold Legacy Of Indian Women Cricketers During An Interaction With President Droupadi Murmu; Video

Image: ANI/X/Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues/Instagram

President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm reception to the triumphant Indian women’s cricket team after their resounding 52-run victory over South Africa in the final, a historic win that crowned them champions and underscored their remarkable journey. The meeting radiated national pride and admiration for a team that showcased both skill and spirit in their title-winning campaign.

During the interaction, batter Jemimah Rodrigues spoke with heartfelt emotion, expressing gratitude for the growing recognition and evolution of women’s cricket in India. “Today, we are seeing everyone is following women's cricket. We have seen many changes in women's cricket, thanks to the BCCI, with pay parity and the WPL coming up,” Rodrigues said. She took a moment to acknowledge the pioneers of women’s cricket, emphasizing that the current success rests upon the foundation laid by those who played without fame, money, or recognition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Before us, there was a group of girls who did it without fame, money, support, or recognition. Today, because of the work they had done, purely out of passion for the game, we are reaping the harvest of the seeds they had sown. This, today, is as much theirs as it is ours,” she continued, her words reflecting both humility and deep respect for the trailblazers who shaped the sport.

Concluding her address, Jemimah pledged the team’s commitment to carrying forward that legacy. “On behalf of the entire cricket team today, we make a promise to you that the legacy they started, we as the Indian Women's Cricket Team will carry that forth and leave this team in a better place for the generations to come,” she affirmed.

The heartfelt interaction between President Murmu and the players celebrated not only the team’s recent triumph but also the evolution of women’s cricket in India, a story of perseverance, progress, and promise for future generations.

'If You Are Envious...': Shikha Pandey Fires Shot At Jemimah Rodrigues' Critics After Team India's Iconic ICC Women's World Cup Title Win

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey joined the wave of heartfelt tributes as India celebrated their historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting the trophy and ushering in a golden chapter for women’s cricket in the country. Amid the nationwide celebration, Pandey took to X to applaud one of the tournament’s standout performers: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, whose grit, consistency, and composure under pressure played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, earned widespread admiration from fans and cricketing peers alike. Pandey’s message captured that sentiment with affection and humour. She posted, “Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her playful yet heartfelt remark highlighted the admiration within the cricket fraternity for Rodrigues’ talent and temperament. Pandey’s words also reflected the camaraderie and pride shared among former and current players as India reached this once-elusive milestone in women’s cricket.

Rodrigues’ performances, defined by her fearless strokeplay, maturity, and infectious energy, became a cornerstone of India’s success. As celebrations continue across the nation, tributes like Pandey’s underscore not just a world title, but a monumental breakthrough powered by self-belief, sisterhood, and sporting excellence.