 IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match: Varun Chakravarthy's Reaction Goes Viral After Abhishek Sharma Drops Mitchell Marsh's Catch; Video
While Abhishek's miss proved costly at that stage, it also showcased the human side of the game, where even the best can falter under pressure. As fans continue to replay Varun's viral reaction, the moment remains one of the most talked-about highlights from an otherwise thrilling encounter at the Gold Coast.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

What began as a moment of near triumph turned into one of disbelief and frustration during the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Gold Coast. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was left visibly heartbroken after Abhishek Sharma dropped a catch off his bowling, giving Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh a lifeline. The incident quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with reactions to Varun’s expression of disbelief.

The moment unfolded in the middle overs when Chakravarthy, who had been bowling with sharp control and precision, outfoxed Marsh with a deceptive delivery. The ball ballooned toward Abhishek Sharma in the outfield, a chance that seemed routine. However, Abhishek misjudged the catch, letting the ball slip through his hands, much to the agony of the bowler and the crowd’s collective gasp.

Varun’s immediate reaction, a mix of shock, disbelief, and despair, was caught on camera and instantly became a talking point online. Despite the dropped catch, Chakravarthy continued to bowl impressively, maintaining pressure on the Australian batters. The moment, however, perfectly captured the emotional rollercoaster that defines cricket, where fortunes can change in an instant.

While Abhishek’s miss proved costly at that stage, it also showcased the human side of the game, where even the best can falter under pressure. As fans continue to replay Varun’s viral reaction, the moment remains one of the most talked-about highlights from an otherwise thrilling encounter at the Gold Coast.

Phenomenal! Nathan Ellis Deceives Shubman Gill With A Spectacular Back-Of-The-Hand Delivery During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match; Video

Nathan Ellis produced a moment of brilliance at the Gold Coast, delivering a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball to dismiss Shubman Gill for 46 in the fourth T20I between India and Australia. The wicket came at a crucial juncture, halting India’s momentum just as Gill appeared set to accelerate towards a big score.

Gill had been anchoring India’s innings with elegance and precision, finding gaps with ease and rotating the strike effectively. His timing and shot selection kept the scoreboard ticking, and he seemed in complete control until Ellis’s clever change of pace deceived him.

Ellis’s variation showcased his growing reputation as a smart T20 bowler, capable of outthinking set batters. His ability to disguise the slower ball made the dismissal a turning point in the innings, shifting the momentum towards Australia.

Gill’s departure for 46, however, did not diminish his contribution, as he had laid a solid platform for India. Yet, the timing of Ellis’s breakthrough ensured Australia regained control in the middle overs, setting the tone for a gripping finish under the Gold Coast lights.

