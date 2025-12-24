 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Show In Jaipur, Hit-Man Slams Quick-Fire Century On Mumbai Return
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Show In Jaipur, Hit-Man Slams Quick-Fire Century On Mumbai Return

Rohit Sharma continued his red-hot form on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. The 38-year-old slammed a quick fire century against a hapless Sikkim attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With more than 12,000 fans in attendance, the Hit-Man made a mockery of 237-run chase with a strong show ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Rohit Sharma had a 12,000 strong crowd glued to their seats as he stroked a scintillating century on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. The 38-year-old opened the batting for Mumbai and stroked a masterful hundred, continuing his typical aggressive ways against a hapless Sikkim attack. Rohit struck 8 fours and 8 sixes at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, reaching his century in just 61 balls.

Rohit walked into bat with the crowd going gaga to watch the former India captain in action. He delivered in typical Hit-Man style, taking the game by the scruff of his neck. With Raghuvanshi playing anchor, Rohit layed into the Sikkim attack. He reached his half-century off just 27 balls, making full use of the field restrictions.

The innings featured every shot from Rohit Sharma's gallery. His trademark pull, to a step out six to a fast bowler - it was Rohit in his element. He put on 141 for the opening wicket in just 18 overs, scoring the bulk of the runs. Rohit reached his milestone in 62 balls, continuing his red-hot form in the format.

India's next assignment in ODIs is the IND vs NZ series in January. Rohit is in roaring form, having scored 4 50+ scores in the last 6 ODI matches. He eventually smashed 155 off just 94 balls, striking a total of 18 fours and 9 sixes in Mumbai's 8-wicket win.

