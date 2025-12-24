 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Slams 83-Ball Century For Delhi On Return After 15 Years, Scales 16,000-Run Milestone
Virat Kohli smashed yet another century as he continued his fine form in the 50-over format. Returning to play for Delhi after 15 years, Kohli marked the occasion with a Virat special - a century in a run chase. Chasing The 37-year-old reached the milestone in 83 balls, while also becoming the second Indian to score 16,000 List A runs.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Virat Kohli smashed yet another century as he continued his fine form in the 50-over format. After a player of the series performance against South Africa, Virat let his bat do the talking at the BCCI's CoE on Wednesday. Chasing 299 to win, Kohli anchored the run chase walking into bat for his state side after 15 years in the format.

Kohli, like opener Priyansh Arya, started off aggressively making full use of the field restrictions. Arya's dismissal saw Kohli shift gears and focus on batting deep. The 37-year-old was at his masterful best, with sumptuous drives glittered through his stay at the crease.

Kohli reached his half-century in 39 balls, scoring at a fair clip to keep Delhi ahead in the run chase. A 113-run partnership with Priyansh Arya was followed by another century stand with Nitish Rana as Delhi crusied through the run chase.

Kohli beats Sachin to become fastest to 16k List A runs

India batting star Virat Kohli went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 391 innings.

The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.

