World Record Alert! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stars As Bihar Smashes List A Record With 574/6 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranchi witnessed a historic moment in Indian domestic cricket as Bihar registered the highest team total in List A history during their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Batting first, Bihar amassed a staggering 574 for 6, surpassing the previous record of 506 for 2 set by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

The record-breaking total was powered by three extraordinary centuries. Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with a breathtaking 190, becoming the youngest centurion in List A cricket. His innings was marked by fearless strokeplay and clinical shot selection, cementing his status as one of India’s brightest young talents.

Supporting him, Ayush Loharuka scored 116, while captain Sakibul Gani added a quickfire hundred, reaching the milestone in just 32 balls, the fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. The trio’s combined efforts propelled Bihar to a record-breaking score that stunned cricket enthusiasts and statisticians alike.

This monumental innings not only highlighted Bihar’s batting depth but also showcased the emergence of young prodigies like Suryavanshi, who are ready to make a mark on the national stage. With such performances, Bihar has announced itself as a formidable force in domestic cricket, and fans will be eagerly watching the team’s journey in the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 36-Ball Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy After Failing To Score Runs During Asia Cup U19 Final Against Pakistan

Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced a challenging outing on the international junior stage during the Asia Cup U19 final against Pakistan. Expectations were high from the 14-year-old prodigy, but India fell short as Pakistan clinched the title. Suryavanshi scored a quick 26 runs off 10 balls, showing glimpses of his fearless strokeplay, though it wasn’t enough to turn the match.

However, the young batter bounced back spectacularly in Indian domestic cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Suryavanshi stunned fans with a record-breaking 36-ball century, highlighting his immense talent and fearless approach.

While the Asia Cup final presented a tough learning experience, Suryavanshi’s journey demonstrates that great careers are shaped by both setbacks and triumphs. At just 14, his resilience and performances have marked him as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young prospects.