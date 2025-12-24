 'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO
During the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim in Jaipur, fans erupted with chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the star approached the boundary to field. Rohit acknowledged their cheers with a smile, showcasing his calm demeanor and strong fan connection. The moment highlighted the excitement and energy international stars bring to domestic cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Image: rushiii_12/X

Jaipur came alive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim when fans erupted in chants of “Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!” as the Indian star approached the boundary line to field. The enthusiastic supporters showcased their admiration for Rohit, celebrating his presence and legendary status.

Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Rohit acknowledged the cheers with a smile and subtle gestures, reflecting his strong connection with fans. The chant highlighted the energy and excitement fans bring to domestic matches, proving that even in domestic cricket, international stars continue to inspire.

While Mumbai delivered a solid team performance, the day also belonged to the fans, whose heartfelt cheers turned the stadium into a festival of cricketing admiration. The “Mumbaicha Raja” chant reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s enduring popularity and the pride he brings to Mumbai cricket.

