IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Team India Edge Past Australia By 48 Runs At Gold Coast To Take 2-1 Lead In Series

Shivam Dube celebrates picking up a wicket with India team | Image Credits: X/ BCCI

Team India made it back to back wins with a clinical performance on Thursday in Gold Coast. Defending 168, the visitors bowled Australia out for just 143 to clinch a 24-run victory. With the IND vs AUS 4th t20I, India have now taken a 2-1 lead in the series with one game still to play.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field first. Marsh has won 20 tosses as captain and has fielded on every occasion so far. India got off to a fine start after Xavier Barlett handed Abhishek Sharma a reprieve. The Indian openers put on a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Abhishek was sent packing trying to clear the fence off Adam Zampa. Australia tightened the screws with Shivam Dube and Shubman Gill struggling to keep the run rate high. With wickets in hand, India tried to accelarate but suffered a collapse.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa had Indian batsmen caught in a web. The visitors scored only 15 runs losing 4 wickets. Axar Patel came to India's rescue to take India past 150, helping them to 167 in their 20 overs. Ellis finished with figures of 3/21 including the wicket of Shivam Dube and Shubman Gill.

In the chase,