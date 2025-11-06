'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match

Image: JioHotstar/BCCI/X

Washington Sundar delivered a spell of absolute brilliance during the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Gold Coast, finishing with astonishing figures of 3 wickets for just 3 runs in 1.2 overs. His disciplined and intelligent bowling dismantled Australia’s lower order, sealing India’s commanding 48-run victory and giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Sundar’s impact was immediate and decisive. Bowling with control and guile, he exploited the conditions perfectly, mixing his pace and length to outthink the batters. His spell not only broke Australia’s resistance but also highlighted his growing reputation as one of India’s most reliable all-rounders in white-ball cricket.

As soon as Sundar wrapped up the match, social media erupted with praise and admiration. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with memes, tributes, and witty wordplay celebrating his performance.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The match not only reaffirmed India’s dominance in the series but also showcased the depth and versatility of their bowling unit. For Washington Sundar, it was a night to remember, a spell that blended skill, serenity, and sheer Sundaram-style perfection, leaving fans in awe and the internet buzzing with admiration.