Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025, being held in Morbi, continued its exciting run as teams battled it out with high intensity and remarkable athleticism. The competition, running from 4th to 8th November, witnessed several close encounters and dominant performances on Day 3.

In the opening clash, DWARRIOR outplayed DARCHIVER with a strong 26–17 win, displaying superior control and teamwork. DENERGY carried forward their impressive form, defeating DSTRIKER 29–18 in a one-sided contest. DRIDER also maintained momentum with a 29–18 victory over DEAGLE.

In one of the day’s most thrilling matches, DFIRE narrowly edged past DBATTALION 25–24, keeping fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle. The excitement continued as DEAGLE bounced back to claim a tight 22–21 win over DWARRIOR. Capping off the day, DENERGY showcased dominance once again with a commanding 35–20 triumph over DARCHIVER, solidifying their position as one of the top contenders in the league.

The league’s action-packed matches continue to captivate handball enthusiasts, with every team giving their all in pursuit of the coveted title.