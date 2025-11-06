'I Don't Like It When You...': Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Skipping Diogo Jota's Funeral; Video

Image: Cristiano/Piers Morgan/YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken openly about his decision not to attend the funeral of his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away in a car accident in July. In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, the football legend explained his reasons, sharing a deeply personal perspective shaped by his own experiences with loss and fame.

Ronaldo revealed that he has not been to a cemetery since his father’s death, saying, “After my father died, I have never been to a cemetery again.” The Portuguese star expressed that attending such moments brings back painful memories, and he prefers to grieve privately.

He further explained that his absence was not due to indifference, but to avoid turning a moment of mourning into a spectacle. “When you know me and you know my reputation? Wherever I go, it is a circus,” Ronaldo said. “I don't go out because, if I go, the attention goes to me. I don't want this sort of attention. I don't like it when you go to a sensitive moment to do interviews, to speak about him, to speak about football.”

Ronaldo emphasised that his decision came from a place of respect for the family and the privacy of the occasion. “This shows how a circus is life, sometimes. I am not a part of that. If you want to be a part of this world, good luck, but I will be a part of another side,” he added.

The 40-year-old concluded by addressing critics who questioned his absence, stating calmly, “People can continue to criticise. I felt good with my decision. When your conscience is good and free, you don't have to worry about what people say.”

Ronaldo’s heartfelt explanation offered a glimpse into the struggles of living under constant public scrutiny, reminding the world that even global icons experience loss and grief in profoundly human ways.

'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a fascinating chapter from his early football journey, admitting that he was once close to joining Arsenal. In a candid conversation with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar shared that a deal with the Gunners nearly materialised before he ultimately signed for Manchester United. “It’s true story. I was close to joining Arsenal many years ago, but it’s the past,” Ronaldo said, offering a glimpse into one of football’s biggest “what-could-have-been” moments.

Ronaldo also surprised fans by expressing his fondness for the North London club. “Honestly, when I look at Arsenal, I'm always looking at them not like a rival. I like the team, I like them!” he added, praising the club’s football philosophy and spirit. While his career path took him to Manchester United and then on to global stardom at Real Madrid, Juventus and beyond, Ronaldo’s comments underscored a soft corner for Arsenal that many supporters may not have expected.

The revelation has reignited debate among football followers about how dramatically the trajectory of Premier League history might have shifted had Ronaldo worn the famous red and white shirt at the start of his career. It also sparked warm reactions from Arsenal fans, charmed by the respect shown by one of the greatest players of all time.

For Arsenal faithful, the thought remains a tantalising one, a young Cristiano Ronaldo attacking down the wing at Highbury. For Ronaldo, it's simply a fond memory of a move that almost happened but didn’t, yet still left admiration for a club he clearly holds in high regard.