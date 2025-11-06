'He Is A Great Example Of Greatness...': Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Novak Djokovic As His Biggest Sporting Inspiration; Video

Image: Cristiano/Piers Morgan/YouTube/Novak Djokovic/Instagram

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that tennis icon Novak Djokovic is one of the athletes who inspires him the most. When Morgan asked him which modern athletes he admires, Ronaldo responded with high regard for the Serbian champion.

“He is a great example of greatness in sport,” Ronaldo said, acknowledging Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of excellence and his mental toughness on and off the court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Portuguese star, known for his own extraordinary work ethic and longevity, seemed to find a kindred spirit in Djokovic, who has consistently defied limits to become one of the most successful players in tennis history. Both athletes share a deep commitment to discipline, self-belief, and physical and mental conditioning, values that have defined their illustrious careers.

Ronaldo’s admiration for Djokovic further highlights the mutual respect among elite athletes who continue to set benchmarks for dedication and performance at the highest level.

'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a fascinating chapter from his early football journey, admitting that he was once close to joining Arsenal. In a candid conversation with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar shared that a deal with the Gunners nearly materialised before he ultimately signed for Manchester United. “It’s true story. I was close to joining Arsenal many years ago, but it’s the past,” Ronaldo said, offering a glimpse into one of football’s biggest “what-could-have-been” moments.

Ronaldo also surprised fans by expressing his fondness for the North London club. “Honestly, when I look at Arsenal, I'm always looking at them not like a rival. I like the team, I like them!” he added, praising the club’s football philosophy and spirit. While his career path took him to Manchester United and then on to global stardom at Real Madrid, Juventus and beyond, Ronaldo’s comments underscored a soft corner for Arsenal that many supporters may not have expected.

The revelation has reignited debate among football followers about how dramatically the trajectory of Premier League history might have shifted had Ronaldo worn the famous red and white shirt at the start of his career. It also sparked warm reactions from Arsenal fans, charmed by the respect shown by one of the greatest players of all time.

For Arsenal faithful, the thought remains a tantalising one, a young Cristiano Ronaldo attacking down the wing at Highbury. For Ronaldo, it's simply a fond memory of a move that almost happened but didn’t, yet still left admiration for a club he clearly holds in high regard.