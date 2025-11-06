Harris Shield 2025: Arrush Arora Stars With Ton For Vidya Vikasini In Chase

Arrush Arora |

Arrush Arora scored a brilliant 108 runs to star in Vidya Vikasini English High School's six-wicket win over Podar International School (Pawai) in the 129th Harris Shield MSSA cricket tournament at LIC Cross Maidan on Thursday.

Batting first, the Vidya Vikasini team scored 197-9 in their allotted 45 overs. Tanush Chavan took up the responsibility for his side to pile up the runs and in the process scored a good 125 runs. Arush Pundle, left arm spinner grabbed a fifer in the process, (5-52) in 19 overs.

In reply, the Podar outfit were on top of their game plan when they came out to chase down their total. Right-handed opening batter Arrush Arora scored a brilliant 108 runs off 58 balls, which included 14 fours and 2 sixes and thus won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance. Podar finished off with 198-4 in 27.1 overs, winning by 6 wickets. Yakshit picked 2 wickets.

St. John’s High School ICSE Borivali East vs Samta Vidyamandir Sakinaka at Jolly Gymkhana

Put into bat first from their opposition, Samta Vidyamandir showcased a massive batting show, notching up massive 578-4 in their 45 overs. Opening batsmen, both right handers-Arjun Bhosale and Saurabh Pandey scored 84 and 147 respectively. Number three batter, left-handed Aniket Sinare smashed a brilliant 151 before being retired out. During his time at the crease, single handedly stole the show from the opposition, thus winning the Man of the Match. Neev made 63 while Kshitij contributed with 57 not out. Rudraksh Singh picked 2 wickets. In reply, St. Johns were psychologically feeling the pressure of a massive and total and perished quickly, scoring 88 all out in 16 overs handing their opposition a humongous win by 490 runs.

S.T. Kadam Palghar Vs Lakshadham High School at Govt of Law Oval Maidan

Batting first, Lakshadham High School notched up 130 all out in 34.2 overs overs. Left arm spinner Ranveer Singh picked a four-wicket haul, (4-42) in 12 overs, including 2 maidens thus winning the Man of the Match award. In reply, S.T Kadam tried their best till the end, but unfortunately fell short as they made 121 all out in 39.2 overs. Moksh Gurav picked (3-21) in 11 overs. Lakshadham won a close contest by 9 runs.

Convent of Jesus and Mary High School Vs Billabong High School Mulund at Sydnam Oval Maidan

Batting first, Convent of Jesus and Mary made 463-3 in 32 overs, including 152 runs in penalty. Sarthak Vasaikar scored a great 117 not out, leading from the front and making his bat do all the talking. In reply, Billabong perished like a pack of cards and were bundled out for 34 handing their opposition a win by 429 runs. Amarish Yadav grabbed a four-wicket haul, (4-2) in 6 overs.

Brief Scores:

Samata Vidya Mandir Sakinaka: 578/4 in 45 overs Aniket Sinare (LHB)151, Sourabh Pandey 147, Arjun Bhosale 84, Neer Jethvani 63, Kshitij Morgaonkar 57*, Sarthak Shinde 37* beat St. John’s High School ICSC Borivali: 88 all out by 490 runs.

The BMS Brio International Borivali: 482/5 (including 156 runs penalty of slow rate) Ojas Mallapurkar 71, Soham Hatle 56, Harsh Kale 33, Krishiv Pandya 31, Vans Vasa 3/61 beat Dr Pillai Global Academy Borivali: 42 all out Satvik Mishra 4/12, Rishabh Verma 3/7 by 440 runs.

Convent of Jesus & Mary (Palghar) 463/3 Sarthak Vasaikar 117*, Taksh Patil 88 beat Billabong High International (Mulund) 34 all out Amarish Yadav 4/2 by 429 runs.

Podar International School CBSE Powai: 152 all out Spandan Bhalke 5/27 lost to Our Lady of Perpetual High School Chembur: 153/9 Albert Chand 68, Jainish Jain 4/63, Jainam Sanghavi 3/30 by 1 wkt.

Sharda Mandir High School Girgaum: 202 all out Laksha Choudhary 64*, Yohan Gala 38, Yadnesh Khamkar 5/53 beat IES Digambar Patkar High School Dadar: 35 all out Chetan Jadhav 3/8, Yugant Vyas 3/13 by 167 runs.

Swami Vivekanand International ICSC Gorai:264 all out Lavish Bali67, Mayank Patil 4/54, Rujal Pawar 3/50 beat Gurukul International School Badlapur: 54 all out Arjun Dadarkar 4/6 Chinmay Patil 4/27 by 210 runs

The Cathedral& John Canon School (Fort): 142 all out Narun Malothra 64 lost to Chembur Karnatak High School:143/3 Omkar Koli 51*, Shreyas Gowari 42*,

Vidyavikasini English High School Vasai:197/9 Sarthak Khake 65, Aarush Pundle (SLA) 5/52 lost to Podar International School Powai: 198/4 Arush Arora 108 Trinay 64 by 6 wkts.

Vibgyor Roots & Rise Malad: 226 all out beat Don Bosco High School Borivali :173 all out Darsh Patel 6/28 by 54 runs.

RBK: 55 all out Karan Kambli 3/3 lost to Little Star English School: 56/3 by 7 wkts.

Ryan International Kharghar: 87 all out Divyansh Choudhary 37, Arnav Salvi (LBG) 7/9 lost to High School Sanpada Vivekanand Sankul: 88/1 by 9 wkts.

Shyamnarayan High School & Jr College: 50 all out Akangsh Gupta 3/6 lost to Rizvi Springfield CBSE: 53/3 by 7 kts.

Universal High School Dahisar: 59 all out Divyam Mutha (SLA) 6/15 lost to Vibgyor High School: 63/0 by 10 wkts.

SPS Shri Mumbadevi Vidyamandir Borivali: 67/9 Bhavya Sharma 4/8, Rishit Tank 4/35 beat Golden Nest English High School: 56 all out Smith Pawaskar 5/16 by 11 runs.

Lakshadham High School Goregaon: 130 all out Ranveer Singh 4/42 beat ST Kadam Marathi Palghar: 121 all out Manas Patil 60, Moksh Gurav 3/21 by 9 runs.

Ramnivas Bajaj English Malad: 48 all out Alok Gupta 3/22 lost to Vibgyor High School Mulund: 49/0 by 10 wkts.