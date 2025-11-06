 MSSA Football: Nita Mukesh Ambani School ‘A’ Dominates With Nine-goal Performance
MSSA Football: Nita Mukesh Ambani School 'A' Dominates With Nine-goal Performance

Thrashes The Universal (Tardeo) 9-0 in U-12 Boys Division IV clash on Thursday.

Irfan HajiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Nita Mukesh Ambani International School ‘A’ (BKC) defeated The Universal (Tardeo) 9-0 in a commanding display in the U-12 Boys 4th Division clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Thursday. Captain Ayaan Alex netted a hat-trick, while Satya Khubchandani and Karam Khubchandani scored two goals each. Ayaan Singhee also found the net, with one goal coming via an own goal from Diyan Mehta.

VPM’s B.R. Tol English High School (Mulund) and Sacred Heart Boys High School (Santacruz) played out a goalless draw, followed by another evenly contested match between Witty International (Malad) and RBK School (Mira Road), which also ended 0–0.

St. Thomas High School (Goregaon) showcased attacking intent in their 3–0 victory over St. Catherine of Siena School (Bandra). Samrath Jangam led the way with a brace, while Ronak Yadav added the third to complete a convincing win.

In another close contest, Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘B’ (BKC) edged St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 1–0, with Vidhaan Ramchand scoring the decisive goal. The day concluded with G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) and St. Arnold’s High School (Andheri) sharing points after a goalless draw.

Results

U-12 Boys 4th Division (Venue: MSSA Ground)

VPM’s B.R. Tol English H.S (Mulund) 0 drew with Sacred Heart Boys H.S (Santacruz) 0

Witty Int. (Malad) 0 drew with RBK School (Mira Road) 0

St. Thomas H.S (Goregaon) 3 (S. Jangam 2, R. Yadav) bt St. Catherine of Siena School (Bandra) 0

Nita Mukesh Ambani Int. ‘A’ (BKC) 9 (A. Alex 3 [Capt], S. Khubchandani 2, K. Khubchandani 2, A. Singhee, D. Mehta [O.G]) bt The Universal (Tardeo) 0

Nita Mukesh Ambani Int. ‘B’ (BKC) 1 (V. Ramchand) bt St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 0

G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 0 drew with St. Arnold’s H.S (Andheri) 0

