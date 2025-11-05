Harris Shield 2025: Kaustubh Aldar Stars In Adarsha Vidyalaya's Victory

Kaustubh Aldar |

Kaustubh Aldar smashed 167 runs in 117 balls to lead Adarsha Vidyalaya Bhandup West to 152-run win over Holy Cross High School Kurla West in the 129th Harris Shield MSSA cricket tournament at VES College Ground Chembur on Wednesday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Adarsha unit scored 266 in their 45 overs. Aldar who came in at number 5, smashed 23 fours and eight sixes in his valiant knock. Malhar picked a five-wicket haul in the process. In reply, Holy Cross team finished with 114-8 in 27.3 overs. Right arm leg spinner Kaustubh yet again stunned the opposition with a great bowling performance, (2-31) in 9.3 overs.

Ajinkya Gutukade |

Kanchan HS beats Bhakti Vedanta

Kanchan High School defeated Bhakti Vedanta Swami Mission School by 116 runs at Jolly Gymkhana. Batting first, Kanchan scored 232 all out in 32.4 overs. Opening right-handed batter Aryan Deodhar scored 86 runs while Varad Mune made 51 runs. Rhythm Jain was the pick of the bowlers snapping a fifer, (5-46) in 6.4 overs.

In reply, Bhakti Vedanta was bundled out for 116 in 26.4 overs. Shivaansh Sharma scored 35 but none of the other batters were able to contribute big scores. Man of the Match, left arm orthodox bowler Ajinkya Gutukade spun a web around the opposition snapping (5-21) in 9 overs including 2 maiden overs.

Jankidevi thrashes St.Peter School

Jankidevi Public School Andheri thrashed St. Peter School Mazgaon by 143 runs at Young Maharashtra Shivaji Park. Batting first, St. Peter High School scored 248-6 in 35 overs. Aarush Chindarkar made 47 while Shiv Sugwehar played well for his 77. In reply, Janki devi managed just 105 all out.

St. Francis D’Assisi beats St. Joseph

St. Francis D’Assisi School Borivali beat St. Joseph High School Dombivali by 42 runs at Navroz CC, Azad Maidan. Batting first, St. Francis D’Assisi High School made 129-8 in 20 overs. Ramendra Tiwari remained unbeaten on 45. Yashmit and Aditya Gond both picked two wickets each.

When St. Joseph’s came out to chase down their total, they finished off with 87-8 in 20 overs. Tanish Kantharia was the pick of the bowlers, (2-4) in his 2 overs spell while Kshitij, Affan, Soham and Shaunak all picked one wicket each to contribute to their team’s success.

Brief Scores:

Adarsh Vidyalay,Bhandup : 266 all out Kaustubh Altar 167*, Siddhesh Desai 38, Malhar 5/72 beat Holy Cross High School Kurla: 114/8 by 152 runs.

Kanchan High School: 232 all out in 32.4 overs, Aryan Deodhar 86, beat Bhakti Vedanta Swami Mission School: 116 in 26.4 overs by 116 runs.

SVKM JV Parekh International School: 26 all out 13.1 overs Hridam Thakkar (OB) 0/5, Shourya Navale 3/14 lost to Parag English School: 29/0 by 10 wkts.

St. Stanislaus High School: 39 all out Ayush Chavan (OB) 8/12 lost to Dr Ambedkar Vidyamandir: 40/1 by 9 wkts.

DAV: 79 all out YUVRAJ Manani (OB) 7/25 lost to Sri Ma Vidyalay: 80/0 Atharva Gawde 37* by 10 wkts.

Central Railway, Kalyan :86 all out Veer Karnavat (OB) 4/24, Shaurya Shah 3/17 lost to JBCN International School: 87/2 by 8 wkts.

St. Peter School, Mazgaon: 248/5 Shiv Sugwekar 77, Rudra Gupta 51, Aarush Chindarkar 47 beat Jankidevi Public School: 105 all out by 143 runs

St. Joseph’s High School CBE Dombivali :32 all out Samridh Kumaresh 6/9 lost to VPMS Dahisar: 35/0 by 10 wkts.

St. Francis D’Assisi High School:129/8 Ramendra Tiwari 45* beat St. Joseph’s High School: 87/8 by 42 runs

St. Sabastian High School: 83 beat Jamnabai Narsi School: 63 by 20 runs.

Billabong International High School: 59 all out Krishna Mali (LBG) 5/8 beat Rustomjee Cambridge International School:60/1 by 9 wkts.

St. Domnic Savio High School: 76 all out Shaurya Rane 4/20, Aayush Surve 4/18 lost to Matunga Premier School: 82/2 by 8 wkts.

Pawar Public School:77 all out lost to Our Lady of Good Health School Sakinaka: 78/2 by 8 wkts.

Rizvi springfield High School:176/4 in 20 overs Yash Mhate 47, Aav Gupta 77 beat New Horizon Scholar School Thane: 73 all out by 103 runs

Modern High School: 150/5 Roshan Khandekar 41, Arnav Durgule 37, Rohan Kolapte 34Sourav

Patekar 3/68 beat St Xavier High School: 64 all out Roshan Khandekar 4/24 by 86 runs.

Ryan International School: 52 all out Kshitij Kuperkar 5/15 lost to New Horizon Public School: 53/1 by 9 wkts.