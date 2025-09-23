'Wishing You A Day Filled With…': Al Nassr Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Saudi National Day With Heartfelt Message

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, the global football icon and captain of Al Nassr FC, marked Saudi Arabia's National Day on September 23, 2025, with a warm tribute to the Kingdom and its people. In a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram, Ronaldo extended his congratulations, stating, "Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones."

The post was accompanied by a video where Ronaldo expressed his admiration for Saudi Arabia's rich culture and highlighted the country's appeal as a tourist destination. He also mentioned that both he and his family thoroughly enjoy living in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the deep connection he has developed with the nation since joining Al Nassr in December 2022.

Saudi Arabia's National Day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom in 1932 under King Abdulaziz Al Saud. Ronaldo's tribute underscores his respect and appreciation for the country that has become a significant part of his life and career.