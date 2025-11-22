VIDEO: 'Humble' Travis Head Shifts Gears In HILARIOUS Press Conference With Steve Smith After Ashes 1st Test

Travis Head played an all-time innings at Perth to hand Australia a 1-0 lead in the Ashes. Chasing 205, Head smashed 123 off 83 to seal victory inside two days on a difficult wicket. Head's effort was his 10th Test century and the fastest in a 4th innings of a Test match.
After bashing the England bowlers to all parts of the ground, the Australian left journalists in splits in a hilarious press conference with Steve Smith. When the Australian captain was quizzed whether it was one of the best Ashes innings ever, Head was quick to butt in.
"No, it's not. Not even close," he said, leaving Smith in splits.
More to follow..
FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Traffic Department Removes 31 Abandoned Vehicles From Ulwe After Citizen Complaint On Aaple Sarkar Portal
Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns
IND vs SA ODIs: Shubman Gill RULED OUT, KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for ODI Captaincy, BCCI To Announce Squad On Sunday; Report
G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Key World Leaders In Johannesburg, Reaffirms Commitment To Global Progress And Strong Partnerships