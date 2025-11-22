‘MCA Will Provide All Possible Assistance For Development Of Thane’s Cricket,’ Says Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik

MCA President Ajinkya Naik inaugurates new dressing rooms and the indoor cricket academy in Thane | File Photo

Thane, Nov 22: In the future, Thane will become a factory producing national and international level cricketers. Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik gave a firm assurance that whatever help the Sporting Club Committee needs for that work will be provided by the MCA.

The inauguration of the newly constructed dressing rooms, indoor cricket academy of the Sporting Club Committee and the prize distribution of the Under-14 Centenary Cup Cricket Tournament took place at the hands of Ajinkya Naik and various dignitaries. Ajinkya Naik was speaking at that time.

Naik Praises Sporting Club’s Rapid Development

On this occasion, Ajinkya Naik, in his speech, praised the speed of 'development' of the Sporting Club, which is currently underway under the leadership of Vikas Repale, Secretary of the Sporting Club Committee and MCA executive member.

Ajinkya Naik said, "Our previous committee has done 30 years of work in 3 years at MCA. The new committee of the Sporting Club under the leadership of Vikas Repale is also picking up the pace of development. Ground clubs work to produce cricketers. MCA is ready to provide all the necessary help for the basic facilities for the same. Cricketers have been produced from Thane for many years. Thane's cricket has been getting good momentum in the last six years. In the coming days, Thane is going to be a factory for producing cricketers."

Always respect your parents and coach. Ajinkya Naik advised those present that even in this digital age, one should stay away from mobiles, PlayStations, iPads, and social media, and spend time on the playground.

Union Cricket Academy Wins U-14 Centenary Cup for Third Time

Union Cricket Academy has won the 14 Under Centenary Cup Cricket Tournament organized by the Sporting Club Committee for three consecutive years. United Cricket Club Association is the runner-up team. The winning and runner-up teams were honored with trophies by the dignitaries present.

Fulfilling the promise - Vikas Repale

Vikas Repale said that they had promised to build an updated dressing room and indoor cricket academy within a month during the Sporting Club Committee elections. The opposition had raised a storm of allegations. However, he expressed immense happiness that they have fulfilled their promise within a month today.

Dignitaries Attend Inauguration Ceremony

MCA Secretary Dr. Unmesh Khanwilkar, executive members Vignesh Kadam, Sandeep Vichare, Pramod Yadav, Bharat Kini, Kaushik Godbole, former secretary Abhay Hadap, Sporting Club Committee President Vilas Joshi, Treasurer Jitendra Mehta, Joint Secretary Shravan Tawade, Joint Secretary Satish Nachane Shridhar Mandle, Santosh Jagtap, Manish Bangera, Sunil Kulkarni, Azim Khan, executive members Prashant Gawand, Atul Fanse and other dignitaries were present.

