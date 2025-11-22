Mumbai: Chemical Leak In Andheri Industrial Structure Claims One Life, Two Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes; NDRF Probe Underway

Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a chemical leak in a small industrial structure in Andheri claimed one life and left two others hospitalised after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes. The incident occurred at Bhangarwadi near MIDC Police station in Andheri East at around 4.55 pm.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the leak occurred in a two-storey (G+1) industrial structure. According to IANS report, three people identified as Ahmad Hussain (20), Naushad Ansari (28), and Saba Shaikh (17) were present inside when the chemical release occurred. The 20-year-old Hussain died and two others, while the other boys are in ICU at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Fire brigade and NDRF are currently investigating the cause and exact nature of the chemical leak.

Meanwhile just two days back, in Uttar Pradesh, a gas-leak incident in Sandila created widespread panic after students began feeling unwell. According to district officials, around 16 children reported symptoms including coughing, dizziness, breathing difficulty, vomiting and brief fainting spells. The school administration alerted parents and shifted students to safety immediately. As the gas smell intensified, children rushed out of classrooms, prompting teachers to evacuate the premises. Several students who collapsed were taken to the Sandila CHC, where doctors initiated prompt medical care.

Massive Fire At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at Dharavi near the Mahim Railway Station. Several shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai close to the Harbour line local train tracks on Saturday, leading to suspension of train services between Bandra and Mahim for over two hours.

Down Harbour line services resumed at 2:11 pm, initially operating under a speed restriction of 10 kmph. Up Fast Line services also resumed by 2:30 PM. However, the speed limitations resulted in trains running behind schedule on the Bandra-Mahim section.

